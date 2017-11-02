Youth I-League: Bengaluru FC Under-15s post big win

Bengaluru, November 2: Bengaluru FC cruised to a 16-0 win over Bangalore Youth Football League in their first home game of the season in Round-2 of the Under-15 Youth League at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Thursday (November 2).
Francis Vanlaldika (6th, 10th, 26th, 28th, 51st and 52nd minutes) starred with six goals for BFC along with Aryan Sonowal (46th, 57th, 62nd), who scored a hat-trick after coming on in the second half. Meanwhile, Abhishek Thapa (67th, 74th), Muhammed Thameem (78th, 90+1st), Saikat Das (15th), Lallawmawma (25th) and Lastborn Mawphniang (83rd) too chipped in with goals to hand Blue Colts their biggest-ever win.
John Kila, Head of Youth Development, shares his views on the Blue Colts' second successive win. #BFCvBYFL #U15YLeague pic.twitter.com/lrqiEK7CRO— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 2, 2017
In a game dominated from start to finish by the home side, the Blues raced to a six goal lead in the opening 30 minutes. Post the breather, it was substitutes Aryan, Abhishek and Thameem who capitalised on their chances scoring seven of BFC's 10 second half goals.
The win takes the Blues' tally to 6 points (GD +17) from two games, as they move to the top of the Karnataka Zone standings ahead of Ozone FC (6 pts, +9) on goal difference.
Speaking at the end of the game, head of youth development John Kila said: "After our first match, we weren't really satisfied with the way we played. Today, we played much better and scored more goals. But for me, it's always important to see what the players learnt from the first match and I think the boys did really well. I am very happy with the performance."
Bengaluru FC U-15 next play Stadium Sports Foundation on November 10.
Source: Bengaluru FC Media