Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Zanetti: Barcelona? I see Lautaro Martinez happy at Inter

By Sacha Pisani

Milan, April 24: Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti believes Lautaro Martinez is happy at the Serie A club amid strong links to Barcelona.

Martinez is reportedly Barca's prime transfer target as the La Liga champions look to sign a long-term replacement for veteran forward Luis Suarez.

Also linked to Real Madrid and Manchester City, Martinez had scored 16 goals in 31 games across all competitions before the coronavirus pandemic brought sport to a standstill.

Zanetti was asked about Martinez during an Instagram Live session with former Inter striker Christian Vieri and he said: "I will be sincere. When we took him, we knew he was one of Argentina's most promising young men.

"Now with the work of [head coach Antonio] Conte, at just 22 years old, he can give a lot. Right now here, with everything that is happening, we are not thinking about what he will do.

"Then we'll see, but now I see him very happy here at Inter. And with Lukaku he is great."

Martinez swapped Racing Club for Inter in 2018 and he has quickly established himself as one of the most sought-after forwards in European football.

The Argentina international has scored 25 goals in total since joining Inter from Racing Club.

More LAUTARO MARTINEZ News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 7:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 24, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue