Ibrahimovic can play five more years and then change the world - Raiola

Milan, December 15: Zlatan Ibrahimovic can play for another five years and then "change the world" despite "wasting" two years in MLS, according to Mino Raiola.
Ibrahimovic is now 39 but still performing at the highest level, leading Milan to the top of Serie A this season in his second spell with the club.
The former Sweden striker has 10 league goals in 2020-21 - a tally only matched by Cristiano Ronaldo - and has scored with 28.6 per cent of his 35 shots.
Indeed, of players to net multiple times in Serie A this term, Ibrahimovic has struck more regularly than anyone else, once every 53 minutes.
That eye-catching statistic is in part due to a hamstring injury that has limited the veteran to six appearances - one fewer than Ronaldo - although he returned to training on Monday.
Despite the minor setback, agent Raiola is confident Ibrahimovic can continue to deliver, regretting only the decision to take his client to LA Galaxy for two seasons after leaving Manchester United.
"I saw other players who were really tired who could no longer carry on the positive energy needed," Raiola told Tuttosport while attending the 2020 Golden Boy awards. "I have never seen this tiredness in Zlatan.
"For me, he can still easily play five years, then be president of something to change the world.
"I only regret the two years in the United States, where he wasted time.
"I have a good relationship with him, great emotions. But it is a bit like that with all my players.
"We have to make him believe that he is the most beautiful, the best, and so we do. Ibra is not as tough as he looks. He has a very tender heart, not for me but for others, yes."