Coronavirus: Indian women's hockey team raise Rs 20 lakh from fitness challenge

The fitness challenge concluded on May 3 and raised Rs 20,01,130, which has been donated to Delhi-based NGO Uday Foundation.

The funds will be used to provide basic necessities for patients at various locations, migrant workers and slum dwellers.

"The response we have received was really overwhelming. People, especially Indian hockey lovers from across the globe took part in the challenge and contributed to the cause.

Indian women's team to raise funds for poor affected by lockdown

"On behalf of the Indian Women Team, I would like to thank everyone who took part in this initiative to help the poor," India skipper Rani Rampal said.

The challenge involved the team members who came up with different fitness tasks that ranged from burpees, lunges, squats to spider-man pushups, pogo hops and more.

The Indian Eves extend their gratitude to everyone who supported the cause to fight against #COVID19 that helped them raise over ₹20,00,000 in just 18 days!



Read all about the fundraiser 👉 #IndiaKaGame #100da #TakeChallengeGive100 #Give100ForCOVID — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 4, 2020

Each day a player gave a new challenge and tagged 10 people on their social media handles to take up the challenge and donate Rs 100 to the fundraiser.