Decks cleared for Pakistan's participation in Hockey World Cup

The full details of the sponsorship are yet to be revealed though.

Earlier, there were reports that Pakistan might pull out of the FIH event to be held from November to December 16 in Bhubaneswar due to lack of sufficient funds.

The cash-strapped PHF had requsted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for financial aid. However with PCB turning down the request and with the country's government yet to respond to repeated requests from the PHF to release a grant of Rs 82 million, Pakistan's participation in the quadrennial extravaganza was in a limbo.

However, with the owner of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi coming on board as a sponsor, a major crisis has been averted.

The sponsorship deal will cover all international tours of senior and junior national teams as well as domestic hockey.

"It's a big relief for us. Javed Afridi, who owns the Peshawar Zalmi franchise has signed the sponsorship deal to uplift Pakistan hockey on behalf of his company, Haier Pakistan," said PHF Secretary Shahbaz Ahmed said.

Pakistan has won 4 World Cups 🏆, 3 Champions Trophies 🏆 and 3 Olympic Gold Medals 🥇. There's still a lot of talent in our country which needs the right resources and leadership to excel. We hope this MOU will support in making hockey prodigious once again. #HaierSavesHockey 🏑 — Javed Afridi 阿夫里迪 (@JAfridi10) November 10, 2018

"Pakistan team is going to India for the World Cup," he added.

Afridi said it was his duty to save Pakistan hockey from the current mess.

"It's our national game and we are recognised throughout the world because of it... it must be promoted. The cause of the national sport must be upheld. I would hope for an India-Pakistan final and I will be travelling to Bhubaneswar. I felt it was my responsibility to help the side," said Afridi while addressing a press conference after inking the deal

Chairman @PeshawarZalmi signs MOU on behalf of Haier with PHF. We hope this is a great step for Pakistan Hockey! 🇵🇰🏑#HaierSavesHockey https://t.co/nxMUB28juc — PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) November 10, 2018

Shabaz said due to the just-inked sponsorship deal, the PHF would not only be able to send the team to India but also clear the outstanding dues of the players, who have not been paid daily allowances for the recent Asian Champions Trophy and national camps.

(With inputs from Agencies)