Team needs to develop consistency, says Dhanraj Pillay

By Pti
Former India captain Dhanraj Pillay
Mumbai, July 25: The Indian men's hockey squad led by Manpreet Singhhas quality, but needs to focus more on being consistent in its performances, feels former captain Dhanraj Pillay.

The 51-year-old former Olympian said he has dedicated his life to improve the popular sport where India was once a formidable force.

"We need not get discouraged because we could not get the Hockey and Cricket World Cup," said Dhanraj, a four-time Olympian, at a function in Mumbai on Thursday (July 25).

Dhanraj, along with ex-India spinner Nilesh Kulkarni, interacted with more than 7,000 school children across 70 schools of Sundargarh district, Odisha, on the importance of sports through VSAT-based technology developed by Valuable Group.

"I believe that it is essential to have consistency in the team and that is what the players in these tournaments should focus upon," Dhanraj elaborated.

Asked whether he would enter politics, the mercurial former forward said he has dedicated his life to improve the game.

"Politics is not for me. I am a born hockey player and will continue to remain so, dedicating myself to improve hockey.

Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 20:14 [IST]
