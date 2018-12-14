English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

HWC 2018: Harendra, Manpreet take a dig at referees

By
Harendra Singh
Harendra Singh lashed out at the referees after India's defeat.

Bhubaneswar, December 14: India's coach Harendra Singh has blamed referees for some of their poor decisions after the hosts crashed out of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup quarterfinals following their 1-2 defeat to the Netherlands at the Kalinga Stadium.

India, who were eyeing their first World Cup semifinal since 1975 took a 1-0 lead only to fritter away the advantage as they saw the Dutch drawing level and then going to beat them.

Asked for the reasons for the loss in the post-match press conference, Harendra lashed out at the officials.

"My warrior team can only fight 11 vs 11. But not 13 vs 11," said Harendra, after initially apologising to the home fans.

World Cup Special Page

"I would like to tender my apologies. We haven't given what we had to. I am not going to stop today. If they don't want to improve, we will continue to face these type of results," Harendra added.

The coach was livid with the referee's decision to hand cards for two of his players - Hardik Singh and Amit Rohidas - for fouls, while Dutch defenders were not punished for similar offence.

"Can anyone define Amit Rohidas's 10-min yellow card? What about this gentleman (Manpreet Singh), when he was pushed from behind? Why not a yellow card there? We have lost two major tournaments (Asian Games) this year because of umpiring.

"Two times we got a card when we hadn't done anything. But when it happened against us, they (umpires]) said nothing. They need to improve. We have lost two major tournaments," he added.

Harendra, however, ruled out lodging any complaint saying that the outcome of a protest "has never been good in my career."

"99.8 per cent the referral goes in favour of players. The outcome of a protest has never been good in my career. We accept this gracefully. We want neutral umpiring. I except both teams to be treated equally. One wrong decision can ruin your preparation of 4-6 years," Harendra said.

India captain Manpreet too was disappointed with the outcome and said there is no point in lodging a protest now.

"What is the use? We lost. We are out of the tournament," he said.

"The team had put in all the effort, but it didn't happen. I am happy that all boys gave their 100 per cent and were not short on confidence," Manpreet added.

(With inputs from Agencies)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
AUS 142/3 (50.1 vs IND
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 14, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue