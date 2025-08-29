Why India Celebrates National Sports Day On 29th August?- All You Need To Know About The Significance

India vs China Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India?

India vs China Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: When the Indian men's hockey team last met China, the contest was decided by a single goal. That Asian Champions Trophy final, played in the aftermath of the Paris Olympics, had seen a largely new-look Indian squad, with several youngsters eager to stake their claim in the national setup.

Fast forward to now, and the stage is set for a far sterner test. On Friday, India will begin its campaign in the Asia Cup at the Rajgir Sports Complex, with both the championship and a World Cup spot hanging in the balance.

For head coach Craig Fulton, this tournament is nothing short of a "flagship event," and he has been clear that anything short of lifting the trophy will be considered a failure.

Currently ranked seventh in the world, India enter the competition as overwhelming favourites. The nearest challengers in the rankings are Malaysia at No. 12, followed by Korea and Japan. Yet recent results have raised concerns: India's preparations included a four-match series against Australia in Perth, where they managed just one victory.

Add to that the transition from the cooler climates of Bengaluru and Perth to the sweltering humidity of Bihar, and the team's adaptability will be tested as much as its skill.

The draw has thrown up some unpredictability as well. With Oman withdrawing and Pakistan pulling out, Kazakhstan and Bangladesh have been slotted in, joining India's group alongside Japan. These are teams India rarely face outside of continental events, making scouting and preparation more complex.

Speed and counter-attacking flair remain the hallmarks of sides like China, Malaysia, and Korea-an area where India's defence, already exposed in the recent Pro League, will have to stay sharp. History serves as a reminder too: India's last defeats to Asian opponents came against Japan at the 2022 Asia Cup and Korea in the 2019 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

The tournament's return to India after 18 years adds another layer of anticipation. The last time the Asia Cup was staged in the country was 2007 in Chennai, where India lifted the trophy. This time, the stakes are even higher, and Fulton's men will aim to replicate history while cementing their supremacy in Asian hockey.

India vs China, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details: Match Time, Venue

The India vs China clash in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST on Friday, August 29. The match will be played at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, where the hosts will look to kick off their campaign on a winning note.

For fans in India, the encounter will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD television channels. Viewers can also catch the action online through live streaming on the SonyLiv app and official website.