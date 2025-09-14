Sports Bulletin on September 14: From Sourav Ganguly as CAB President to Lionel Messi missing Penalty

Indian Women's Hockey Team Settle for Silver at Women's Asia Cup 2025; PM Modi Lauds Effort By MyKhel Staff Updated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 22:17 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Hangzhou, Sep 14: The Indian Women's Hockey Team finished with a silver medal at the Women's Asia Cup 2025, after going down 1-4 against hosts China in a high-intensity final on Sunday (September 14).

Despite a spirited start, Indian eves fell short as the home team showed dominance in the second half.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian women on their achievement. Taking to X, he wrote: "Our Indian Women's Hockey Team has made the nation proud by winning the Silver Medal in the Women's Asia Cup 2025. Congratulations to them. Their determination and team spirit are simply outstanding. Wishing them the very best for the times to come."

Navneet Kaur Gives India Early Lead

India made a dream start as Navneet Kaur (1') converted a penalty corner with a powerful strike in the very first minute to put her side ahead. China, however, quickly regrouped and launched waves of attacks. Goalkeeper Bichu Devi and defender Sunelita Toppo produced crucial saves to deny the hosts early on.

China finally found their breakthrough in the 21st minute when skipper Ou Zixia netted the equaliser from a penalty corner, ensuring both teams went into the break level at 1-1.

China Dominate in Second Half

The third quarter saw India push forward aggressively but their missed penalty corner in the 40th minute proved costly. China launched a swift counterattack, with Li Hong (40') producing a brilliant solo effort to give the hosts the lead.

In the final quarter, China capitalised on India's defensive lapses. Zou Meirong (51') added a third goal with a sharp finish before Zhong Jiaqi (53') sealed the result with a composed strike, making it 4-1.

Road to the Final: India's Impressive Campaign

India's silver-medal finish in Hangzhou was built on a strong campaign that saw them dominate the group stage and edge past tough opposition in the knockout round.

Group Stage: India remained unbeaten in the group phase, defeating Japan, Malaysia, and Thailand with strong defensive play and quick counterattacks. Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, and Lalremsiami were among the standout performers, ensuring India finished top of their group.

Semi-Final vs Korea: India overcame a resilient Korean side 2-1 in a nail-biting contest. Neha and Salima Tete scored crucial goals, while goalkeeper Bichu Devi made a string of fine saves to help India book their spot in the title clash.

This consistent run raised hopes of India clinching their first Women's Asia Cup title since 2017. Despite the loss, India's campaign in Hangzhou showcased grit, teamwork, and consistency, earning them a well-deserved silver medal. The result also reaffirmed India's growing stature in Asian women's hockey.