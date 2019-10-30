English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Lakra replaces injured Varun in Indian team for FIH Olympic Qualifiers

By Pti
Lakra replaces injured Varun in Indian team for FIH Olympic Qualifiers

Bhubaneswar, Oct. 30: Dragflicker Varun Kumar was on Wednesday ruled out of India's FIH Olympic Qualifiers against Russia owing to a shoulder injury and replaced by defender Birender Lakra.

The Indian men's team will play Russia on November 1 and 2 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium here.

Hockey India announced the replacement for Varun who sustained an injury on his shoulder and right bicep. "Varun Kumar got injured on Monday while training. He has been receiving treatment since then, but unfortunately, it has not shown enough signs of improvement," said chief coach Graham Reid.

He added, "We have decided to replace him with Birendra Lakra, a class defender with over 170 International caps. He is very experienced and knows well the conditions in Bhubaneswar."

More VARUN KUMAR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: CNY 0 - 0 ATK
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 20:21 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 30, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue