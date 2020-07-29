Manpreet Singh is an inspiration for all midfielders: Indian Junior Men's Hockey player Yashdeep Siwach

"It's been great to play at the junior international stage in 2018 and 2019. I am really glad that I have been part of two Sliver medal-winning campaigns at the Sultan of Johor Cup. It's one of the most important tournaments for junior players. The experience of playing big tournaments will certainly help me in the upcoming months and I am just looking to get better with each tournament," said the 19-year-old.

Siwach added that young Midfielders in our country are fortunate to learn from the way the Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Manpreet Singh plays his game.

"Young Midfielders in our country are very lucky to have someone like Manpreet Singh to look up to. He follows a fantastic work ethic and maintains high fitness standards. A Midfielder will have to support the Forwards and the Defenders, so it's important for a Midfielder to possess both the skills. Manpreet Singh plays his role to perfection every time he is on the pitch. He is a great role model, not just for Midfielders, but for all aspiring hockey players," said the 19-year-old.

While speaking about his goals for the immediate future, Siwach said that playing for the Senior Indian Team is his biggest target at the moment.

"Everyone dreams of playing for the Senior Team and I am no different. I will continue to focus on improving every aspect of my game and I am sure the opportunity will be presented to me one day. The opportunity can be given at any time, so I have to make sure that I am ready to perform for my country whenever called upon to do so. The Senior Team has a fantastic bunch of Midfielders and it will be absolutely amazing to play alongside them," said Siwach.

Source: Hockey India