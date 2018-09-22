English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Rahman and Gulzar team up to compose title song for Hockey World Cup

By
The Hockey World Cup will be held in Bhubaneswar from November 28 to December 15.
The Hockey World Cup will be held in Bhubaneswar from November 28 to December 15.

Mumbai, September 22: Oscar winner AR Rahman and Gulzar are collaborating for the official song of the Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup, Bhubaneswar 2018.

The lyrics of the track, titled "Jai Hind Hind, Jai India", has been penned by the veteran lyricist. The song will have a blend of poetry and pulsating rhythm.

"Nothing says India more than our beloved sport hockey. And nothing is more exciting than the world's biggest hockey tournament happening right here, on our turf. The Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup, Bhubaneswar 2018," Rahman said in a statement.

Rahman had earlier done a lot of nationalistic theme musicals like Vande Matharam, which was released when the country celebrated its 50th Independence Day.

Heart warming

Heart warming

"It's heart-warming to see the entire nation pledge their heartbeats for hockey. As an extension of pledging our heartbeats, Gulzar Sahab and I have created the World Cup Song," Rahman said.

"A song that will excite and inspire, as also get you on your feet. Join me in this celebration of hockey - of not just our men in blue but the spirit of the game, the spirit of universal oneness," he added.

Gulzar genius

Gulzar genius

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik lauded Rahman and Gulzar for agreeing to compose the track.

"To the genius of Gulzar Sahab, is the magic of Rahman who is currently consumed in composing the tune. As a world cup coup AR Rahman is also directing the music video, which will be shot across hockey heartland of India," Patnaik said.

India's theme

India's theme

"The song's theme is India, Odisha and purpose as being loftier than victory or defeat.

"Even as the song is set to release at the Kalinga Stadium Inauguration scheduled for early October perhaps the high point will be Rahman performing it live at the Opening Ceremony on November 27, his first ever performance in the state," he added.

Third time

Third time

The 2018 Men's Hockey World Cup will be held in Bhubaneswar from November 28 to December 15, 2018.

A total of 16 countries are participating in the 14th edition of the tournament. This is the third time India is hosting the event after having organised it in 1982 in Mumbai and in 2010 in New Delhi.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, September 22, 2018, 10:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 22, 2018
    Read in Telugu: హాకీ వరల్డ్ కప్: టైటిల్ సాంగ్ కోసం జత కట్టిన రెహమాన్

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue