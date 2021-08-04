Tokyo Olympics: India vs Argentina women's hockey semifinal: Argentines end India's golden hopes, enter final

QUARTER 1

These 15 minutes belonged to India after Gurjit Kaur gave them an early lead through a drag flick penalty corner. Gurjit has been India's stand out player in this Games. She is that vital link between defence and the frontline, often retrieving the ball and feeding the mid-fielders. Gurjit then also double up as India's penalty corner taker. She is the engine room of this Indian hockey team. India did press forward but there was not a second goal for them in this quarter.

QUARTER 2

Argentina realized the dangers of giving India a free run in this quarter. Their marking became tighter and they began to increase the pace of the game, matching the swift moving Indians. They relied on the experienced Agustina Albertarrio, one of the most dangerous and quick-moving forward of this generation, troubling the Indian defence with her customary blistering sorties. The persistence of Argentine forwards finally fetched the rewards when Noel Barrionuevo found the target as both the teams went 1-1 at the end of the second quarter.

QUARTER 3

Argentina looked more determined in this quarter. Skipper Barrionuevo and Albertarrio spearheaded their move that kept the Indian defence on the tenterhooks. The singleminded efforts soon bore fruits when Barrionuevo converted a penalty corner. The umpire allowed the goal after reviewing it for dangerous play. The goal seemed to have fortified India as they mounted some purposeful move and brought on Nikki Pradhan on to the field. India began to apply more pressure on Argentine mid-fielders and defenders to regain possession. But there was not much result to show primarily because of low circle penetration numbers - 8 to Argentina's 13.

QUARTER 4

India rightly showed a lot of intent from the start of the quarter as they were a goal down. But as it happened in the third quarter, Indians did not make much of a circle penetration but a great deal more pressure was put on the Argentines and Women in Blue had better possession too. But all that came for nothing as there was no equaliser or winner for them as Argentina hung onto their 2-1 lead to enter the medal round. India will play the bronze medal match.