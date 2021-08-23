Tokyo Paralympics: Indian Hockey Team Captains Manpreet and Rani send best wishes to Paralympic Contingent

Paralympic Games: India's water sports athletes confident of best-ever show in Tokyo



The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics will see India send their biggest contingent ever for the quadrennial event, with 54 Indian athletes set to compete across nine disciplines.



Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Manpreet Singh cited the athletes as an inspiration for the Indian society. He said, "There is so much that a person can learn from the extraordinary journey of our para-athletes. Each and every athlete in the Indian contingent is a shining example of what a person can achieve with determination, grit, resilience, and hard work. On behalf of the whole team, I wish the Indian Paralympic contingent all the best for the Tokyo Paralympics and hope that the whole country will get behind them to show their support for all the athletes."

The unprecedented 54 inspirational athletes are eyeing a medal haul that might just surpass the double-digit figure for the first time at the showpiece, starting Tuesday (August 23).

The likes of star javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia and high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu -- both 2016 Rio Paralympics gold winners -- will lead the biggest ever contingent with India expecting at least 15 medals, including five gold.

India is competing in nine sports in the Paralympics, which is being held under strict safety and health protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to few countries pulling out.

The expectation of unprecedented success would not be wide off the mark as at least four Indians are ranked top of the world while six are at number two and around 10 are at number three in global standings.

India has won 12 medals in total in Paralympics since it first took part in 1972 and if the projected success materialises, the country could be among the top 25 in the medal tally this time, as against 43rd in 2016 with 2 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze.

India secured seven medals, including one gold and two silver medals, during the Olympics. The Paralympic Committee of India is hoping to win 10 medals from para-athletics. Para-athletes are given a classification depending on the type and extent of their disability. The classification system allows athletes to compete against others with a similar level of ability.

(With agency inputs)