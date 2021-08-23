Tokyo Paralympics: Indian Hockey Team Captains Manpreet and Rani send best wishes to Paralympic Contingent

New
Delhi,
Aug
23:
Ahead
of
the
2020
Tokyo
Paralympics,
the
Indian
Women's
Hockey
Team
Captain
Rani
and
Indian
Men's
Hockey
Team
Captain
Manpreet
Singh
send
their
best
wishes
to
the
Indian
contingent
for
the
upcoming
2020
Tokyo
Paralympics,
which
will
be
underway
from
24th
August
to
5th
September
2021.
In her message for the Indian contingent, Rani said, "It is now time for the Tokyo Paralympics to begin, and I would like to send best wishes on behalf of Indian Hockey to each and every athlete who is getting ready to represent the nation in this prestigious event. These athletes are nothing short of real-life heroes, who have the power to motivate and inspire a large section of people in our country. I hope that every member in the Indian contingent can perform to the best of their ability and have a memorable experience in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics."
Paralympic
Games:
India's
water
sports
athletes
confident
of
best-ever
show
in
Tokyo
The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics will see India send their biggest contingent ever for the quadrennial event, with 54 Indian athletes set to compete across nine disciplines.
Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Manpreet Singh cited the athletes as an inspiration for the Indian society. He said, "There is so much that a person can learn from the extraordinary journey of our para-athletes. Each and every athlete in the Indian contingent is a shining example of what a person can achieve with determination, grit, resilience, and hard work. On behalf of the whole team, I wish the Indian Paralympic contingent all the best for the Tokyo Paralympics and hope that the whole country will get behind them to show their support for all the athletes."
The unprecedented 54 inspirational athletes are eyeing a medal haul that might just surpass the double-digit figure for the first time at the showpiece, starting Tuesday (August 23).
The likes of star javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia and high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu -- both 2016 Rio Paralympics gold winners -- will lead the biggest ever contingent with India expecting at least 15 medals, including five gold.
India is competing in nine sports in the Paralympics, which is being held under strict safety and health protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to few countries pulling out.
The expectation of unprecedented success would not be wide off the mark as at least four Indians are ranked top of the world while six are at number two and around 10 are at number three in global standings.
India has won 12 medals in total in Paralympics since it first took part in 1972 and if the projected success materialises, the country could be among the top 25 in the medal tally this time, as against 43rd in 2016 with 2 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze.
India secured seven medals, including one gold and two silver medals, during the Olympics. The Paralympic Committee of India is hoping to win 10 medals from para-athletics. Para-athletes are given a classification depending on the type and extent of their disability. The classification system allows athletes to compete against others with a similar level of ability.
(With agency inputs)
