Vikas Dahiya to lead India 'A' hockey team in Australia

New Delhi, September 20: Goalkeeper Vikas Dahiya will lead an 18-member India 'A' men's team at the Australian Hockey League (AHL) 2017, starting from September 28 in Perth.

While Dahiya has been named captain, defender Amit Rohidas will be the vice-captain, said a release from Hockey India.

The team will feature the likes of goalkeeper Krishan B Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Gurinder Singh, Anand Lakra, Baljit Singh and Vikramjit Singh in defence.

Harjeet Singh, Ashish Kumar Topno, Hardik Singh, Santa Singh and Nilakanta Sharma will be the mainstays of the midfield.

The forward line will be led by Armaan Qureshi in the company of Mohd Umar, Simranjit Singh, Affan Yousuf and Talwinder Singh.

This will be the second consecutive season that teams from India and New Zealand will feature in the Australian Hockey League.

There will be 10 teams in the tournament including defending champions Victoria, Northern Territory, South Australia, Western Australia, New South Wales, Tasmania, Australian Capital Territory, Queensland, New Zealand and India A Team.

"Playing at the Australian Hockey League will be a great exposure for the team as it is one of the most competitive league events. We hope the boys make the most of the opportunity they get while playing against some of the best players from Australia,"India's High Performance Director David John said in a statement.

India have been placed in Pool B along side Western Australia, New South Wales, Northern Territory and Australian Central Territory.

India will play their opening match against Western Australia on September 29.

The team: Goalkeepers: Vikas Dahiya (captain), Krishan B Pathak; Defenders: Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Gurinder Singh, Anand Lakra, Baljit Singh, Vikramjit Singh; Midfielders: Harjeet Singh, Ashish Kumar Topno, Hardik Singh, Santa Singh, Nilakanta Sharma; Forwards: Armaan Qureshi, Mohd Umar, Simranjit Singh, Affan Yousuf, Talwinder Singh.