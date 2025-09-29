FAU-G Bharat League 2.0 Launches With INR 50,00,000 Prize Pool And Upskilling Opportunities NODWIN Gaming, Leverage, and nCore Games announce FAU-G Bharat League 2.0 featuring a prize pool of INR 50,00,000 and unique upskilling opportunities for participants. By Mykhel Team Updated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 19:09 [IST]

The FAU-G Bharat League 2.0 (FBL 2.0) has been announced by Leverage, nCore Games, and NODWIN Gaming. This event marks the first esports and upskilling platform for FAU-G: Domination. The tournament offers a prize pool of INR 50,00,000 and an all-expenses-paid trip to London for winners to visit top universities offering game development programmes.

nCore Games is collaborating with NODWIN Gaming to create a comprehensive roadmap for FAU-G: Domination. This plan includes grassroots competitions at the state level, national contests, and potential international participation. FBL 2.0 is the initial step towards achieving these goals.

The prize pool for FBL 2.0 has significantly increased from INR 3,00,000 in its first edition to INR 50,00,000. This increase aims to make India a hub for world-class game development through various upskilling opportunities provided by Leverage.

Participants in the Titan League will compete to become India's FAU-G: Domination FBL 2.0 Champion. The top three winners in each tier—Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Titan—will receive prizes.

Besides cash prizes, gamers can earn exclusive rewards such as visits to leading universities like Teesside University London and Coventry University. They will also gain behind-the-scenes access to global game studios.

Other benefits include personalised career counselling from global experts and English language training for exams like IELTS and TOEFL. Health and fitness coaching are also part of the rewards package.

Regulatory Compliance

The announcement of FBL 2.0 comes after India's new Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act (PROGA) was passed in 2025. The tournament fully complies with PROGA regulations and focuses on physical skill as the key differentiator among competitors.

FBL 2.0 aims to strengthen India's competitive gaming ecosystem by legitimising made-in-India esports titles like FAU-G: Domination. It seeks to deepen grassroots initiatives with its growing player base.

Community Feedback and Future Plans

The mix of upskilling opportunities and prizes in FBL 2.0 results from community feedback after the first league edition. nCore Games plans to partner with India's esports stakeholders through future tournaments to enhance the nation's gaming ecosystem.

Players can access FBL 2.0 in FAU-G: Domination once the game update goes live. Updates will be available on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Discord.

Leadership Insights

"Esports in India has long been seen as the preserve of elite players," said Vishal Gondal, Founder and Chairman of nCore Games. "With the FAU-G Bharat League, we witnessed a powerful wave of grassroots participation."

"As esports in India goes from legitimacy to significance," stated Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder of NODWIN Gaming, "the path shifts to building Champions both at a player level and at a game level."

Kaval Bombra, President of nCore Games, noted that community feedback centred on competitive play aligns with players' goals while providing upskilling opportunities.

"Gaming helps students build cognitive abilities," said Akshay Chaturvedi, Founder of Leverage.biz. "These are what I'd call 'winner attributes,' helpful in early career stages."

"Our largest fanbases aren't even in metros; they're in rural belts," remarked Deepak Ail from Dot9 Games. "The revamp of FBL includes upskilling so all can play equally."