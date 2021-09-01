English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Gujarat Giants Squad 2021: Players List and Full Team for PKL Season 8

By

Bengaluru, Aug 31: Ahead of the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, two-time finalists Gujarat Giants made some big buys at the recently-concluded PKL auctions.

After a two-year gap due to the coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming season of the PKL is set to get underway in December.

The Giants, who retained two elite players and three players from the Retained Young Players list, signed eleven players from PKL auction. The Gujarat team paid a total of Rs. 4.06 crores to bolster their squad for the eighth season of PKL.

The Giants grabbed the second-highest scoring defender in the history of PKL, notching up 'The Hawk’ Ravinder Pahal for a whopping Rs. 74 lakhs. The Gujarat team also added veteran defender Girish Maruti Ernak to their squad.

The New Young Players (NYP) draft was carried out on August 29, while the overseas and Category A players and Category A (domestic players) went under the hammer on August 30. The auction for the players in categories B, C and D took place on August 31.

Over 190 players were sold to the 12 franchises teams with as many as 10 Final Bid Match (FBM) cards being used. The auction witnessed teams spend Rs 48.22 Cr in total, across the various categories of players being auctioned.

Following the auction the Gujarat team have a 16-member squad for the upcoming season of the PKL.

With the three-day auction done and dusted, here’s how the Gujarat Giants squad looks like ahead of the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Gujarat Giants 2021 Full Squad:

RETAINED PLAYERS

Player

 Position Retention Type

Parvesh Bhainswal

 Defender Elite Retained Player

Sunil Kumar

 Defender Elite Retained Player

Harmanjit Singh

 Raider Existing New Young Player

Ankit

 Defender Existing New Young Player

Sumit

 Defender Existing New Young Player

PLAYERS BOUGHT IN AUCTION

Player

 Position Category Bought For

Ravinder Pahal

 Defender Category A Rs. 74L

Ajay Kumar

 Raider Category C Rs. 10L

Pardeep Kumar

 Raider Category C Rs. 10L

Girish Maruti Ernak

 Defender Category B Rs. 20L

Rathan K

 Raider Category C Rs. 25L

Harshit Yadav

 Raider Category C Rs. 10L

Maninder Singh

 Raider Category C Rs. 10L

Hadi Oshtorak

 All Rounder Category B Rs. 20L

Mahendra Ganesh Rajput

 Raider Category C Rs. 15L

Sonu

 Raider Category B Rs. 30L
Soleiman Pahlevani Defender Category C Rs. 11.5L
Comments

MORE PKL NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 32,814,259 | World - 218,515,400
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 22:18 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 1, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments