Gujarat Giants Squad 2021: Players List and Full Team for PKL Season 8

After a two-year gap due to the coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming season of the PKL is set to get underway in December.

The Giants, who retained two elite players and three players from the Retained Young Players list, signed eleven players from PKL auction. The Gujarat team paid a total of Rs. 4.06 crores to bolster their squad for the eighth season of PKL.

The Giants grabbed the second-highest scoring defender in the history of PKL, notching up 'The Hawk’ Ravinder Pahal for a whopping Rs. 74 lakhs. The Gujarat team also added veteran defender Girish Maruti Ernak to their squad.

The New Young Players (NYP) draft was carried out on August 29, while the overseas and Category A players and Category A (domestic players) went under the hammer on August 30. The auction for the players in categories B, C and D took place on August 31.

Over 190 players were sold to the 12 franchises teams with as many as 10 Final Bid Match (FBM) cards being used. The auction witnessed teams spend Rs 48.22 Cr in total, across the various categories of players being auctioned.

Following the auction the Gujarat team have a 16-member squad for the upcoming season of the PKL.

With the three-day auction done and dusted, here’s how the Gujarat Giants squad looks like ahead of the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Gujarat Giants 2021 Full Squad:

RETAINED PLAYERS

Player Position Retention Type Parvesh Bhainswal Defender Elite Retained Player Sunil Kumar Defender Elite Retained Player Harmanjit Singh Raider Existing New Young Player Ankit Defender Existing New Young Player Sumit Defender Existing New Young Player

PLAYERS BOUGHT IN AUCTION

Player Position Category Bought For Ravinder Pahal Defender Category A Rs. 74L Ajay Kumar Raider Category C Rs. 10L Pardeep Kumar Raider Category C Rs. 10L Girish Maruti Ernak Defender Category B Rs. 20L Rathan K Raider Category C Rs. 25L Harshit Yadav Raider Category C Rs. 10L Maninder Singh Raider Category C Rs. 10L Hadi Oshtorak All Rounder Category B Rs. 20L Mahendra Ganesh Rajput Raider Category C Rs. 15L Sonu Raider Category B Rs. 30L Soleiman Pahlevani Defender Category C Rs. 11.5L