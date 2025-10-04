I Honestly Don’t Know Why Haryana Steelers Refused the Handshake: Dabang Delhi K.C. Captain Ashu Malik By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 1:36 [IST]



Dabang Delhi K.C. skipper Ashu Malik has spoken out about the much-discussed no-handshake incident with Haryana Steelers, while also sharing insights into his team's mindset and preparations during the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season.

Speaking exclusively at the 'Revenge Week Media Day' organized by JioStar, Malik addressed the controversy:

"I honestly don't know why the opponent team refused the handshake. We went forward to shake hands, but they didn't respond. It has been talked about on social media, but I believe it's wrong. If one team comes forward, the other should respect that moment. For the upcoming match against Haryana, we will play with a fresh mind, no matter what the opponent does. Aggression can sometimes cost you matches, so we'll play calmly and aim to win."

On the mat, Malik continues to prepare meticulously to break down defenders' tactics.

"I know the opposition always plans strategies to tackle me, and I prepare myself to counter them. I focus on giving my 100% while keeping in mind when and how they might attempt a tackle. I've been working on all skills-bonus, hand touch, and kicks-because you never know which will be needed in a match. There isn't one specific skill I'm focused on, but I stay sharp across all of them."

The Delhi captain also emphasized the importance of balance within the squad:

"When matches get fast or tempers rise, we use timeouts. That's when the coach reminds us to calm down, slow the pace, and focus. We also have 3-4 young players, like Sandeep, who is in his second season. Others like Fazel and Surjeet have 9-10 seasons of experience. But we treat everyone equally, seniors and juniors sit together, share thoughts, and support one another. Ajinkya Pawar has been with us since Season 6 and brings a lot of experience. We rely on him in crucial moments, knowing that he will deliver."

Looking back at Delhi's losses against Patna Pirates, Malik admitted lapses in focus but is confident about bouncing back. He also praised the PKL for giving youngsters a platform to shine.

With renewed determination and experienced players alongside him, Malik remains optimistic about Delhi's campaign this season.