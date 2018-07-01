English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Sports Minister hails Indian Kabaddi Team for reigning supreme at Kabaddi Masters over Iran

Sports Minister hails Indian Kabaddi Team for reigning supreme at Kabaddi Masters over Iran
Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi League

Dubai, July 1: Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore hailed Indian National Kabaddi Team for continuing their domination in the touch sport after India thrashed Iran 44-26 to emerge champions of the six-nation Kabaddi Masters Dubai, here on Saturday (June 30).

In a battle between the top two sides of the world, the three-time world champions did not give Iran any ground to recover with captain Ajay Thakur (nine points) and youngster Monu Goyat (six) leading the raid charts.

Congratulating India's superlative show in the tournament and in the finals, Rathore - the Athens Olympic Silver Medallist, took to Twitter to congratulate Ajay Thakur and his boys for their supreme effort.

"Many congratulations to Indian Kabaddi team for winning the #KabaddiMastersDubai2018. Defeating Iran 44-26 proves that this Indian team has an unbeatable will and unsurpassable talent. #INDvIRN #KabaddiMasters," tweeted Rathore.

India inflicted two all-outs on Iran, en route the massive victory. The final had its share of hiccups as lights went off, disrupting the match for 10 minutes in the first half, while in the second half Iran captain Amirhossein Maleki, who came in as a substitute, claimed "rough play" by the Indians but referee dismissed the protests.

Both the teams last met in the World Cup 2016 final in Ahmedabad with Thakur playing a key role in handing them a slender nine-point victory.

Having given the captaincy baton in this Asian Games build-up meet, Thakur was all over the mat with his superb raiding skills.

India's defence was also excellent with Surjeet Singh returning with seven tackle points. The captain drew the first blood with a running touch to send Mohammad Naseri to the bench.

India, however, lost the early momentum after the power disruption to slip from being 15-5 to 18-11 at the break.

The biggest positive for Iran in the closing stage of first-half was when they were able to evict Thakur with Mohammad Maghsoudlou's fine attempt. But they could not keep Thakur away as India once again forced their way back after the changeover, displaying top-class raiding as well as defensive skills.

India coach Srinivas Reddy gave young Goyat a start in place of a lacklustre Pradeep Narwal.

Iran, however, took a bold decision to keep captain Amirhossein Maleki out of the team as both the teams made one change each.

The six-nation invitational tournament was organised by International Kabaddi Federation in association with Star Sports and Dubai Sports Council.

(With inputs from PTI)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
PAK 182/4 (20.0 vs ZIM
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, July 1, 2018, 15:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 1, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue