Indian 7 to take on World 7 in PKL all-star match on July 13

The game will be held at the Gachibowli stadium in Hyderabad, said a joint media statement issued here by the organisers Mashal Sports Pvt Ltd and broadcasters Star Sports.

'Indian 7' will be led by Ajay Thakur and the outfit will be coached by Balwan Singh. The 'World 7' team will be captained by Iranian kabaddi player Fazel Atrachali and coached by E P Rao, it said.

The #Panga just got 🔥🔥 with Kabaddi's strongest forces locking horns in the first-ever #VIVOProKabaddi All-Star match!



Don't miss all the high-voltage action as INDIA 7 take on WORLD 7, July 13, 7 PM onwards on Star Sports & Hotstar. pic.twitter.com/GaLVpSv7ih — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) July 11, 2019

The seventh season of PKL, with 12 teams in the fray, kicks off on July 20 in Hyderabad and the opening game will be played between Telugu Titans and U Mumba. It has been already announced that all games in the seventh season would start at 7.30 pm.