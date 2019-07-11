English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Indian 7 to take on World 7 in PKL all-star match on July 13

By Pti
pkl

Mumbai, July 11: Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) organisers on Thursday announced that a 'PKL-All Star' match will be played between teams Indian 7 and World 7 on July 13, a week before the commencement of the seventh season of the league.

The game will be held at the Gachibowli stadium in Hyderabad, said a joint media statement issued here by the organisers Mashal Sports Pvt Ltd and broadcasters Star Sports.

'Indian 7' will be led by Ajay Thakur and the outfit will be coached by Balwan Singh. The 'World 7' team will be captained by Iranian kabaddi player Fazel Atrachali and coached by E P Rao, it said.

The seventh season of PKL, with 12 teams in the fray, kicks off on July 20 in Hyderabad and the opening game will be played between Telugu Titans and U Mumba. It has been already announced that all games in the seventh season would start at 7.30 pm.

More PKL News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Semi Final 2 - July 11 2019, 03:00 PM
Australia
England
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
AUS 223/10 (49.0) vs ENG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 20:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue