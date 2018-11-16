PKL 2018: Gujarat Fortunegiants continue unbeaten run at home, beat Bengal Warriors 35-23

K Prapanjan led the side's offence while Parvesh Bhainswal continued his impressive defensive form and chipped in with four tackle points.

PKL Points Table | PKL Fixtures | PKL Results

A Super Tackle by Adarsh T courtesy a double Ankle Hold on Ajay Kumar put Bengal Warriors 8-7 up in the 8th minute. But Gujarat Fortunegiants then showed the form that had seen them win six matches on the trot and levelled the scores at 10-10.

A touch from Dong Geon Lee on Ameares Mondal reduced Bengal Warriors to two men on the mat before Lee inflicted the first All-Out of the game on Bengal Warriors in the 15th minute, opening up a 14-11 lead.

A Maninder Singh bonus in the 16th minute helped him become the fastest to 400 raid points in VIVO Pro Kabaddi history, getting there in this 46th match. But Gujarat Fortunegiants continued mounting pressure throughout the half and increased their lead to five points with the scores reading 19-14 at the interval.

The second half started as the first ended for Gujarat Fortunegiants as they went on picking up points in spite of a Super Tackle inflicted on Dong Geon Lee in the 4th minute. The teams then began playing on the Do-or-Die raids and Gujarat Fortunegiants were in no mood to give easy points away to Bengal Warriors.

Sachin Vittala's tackle on Ran Singh reduced Bengal Warriors down to a solitary player on the mat before a touch on Adarsh brought about a second All-Out on Bengal Warriors in the 10th minute with Gujarat Fortunegiants leading by 9 points.

Gujarat Fortunegiants continued building their lead and stretched it to fourteen points at one point of time before Ran Singh helped Bengal Warriors pick up their second Super Tackle in the final minute. However, Gujarat Fortunegiants' lead was too large by then and they picked up a win in their first home.

Courtesy: PKL Media