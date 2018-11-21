PKL 2018: Gujarat Fortunegiants register a super comeback win over U Mumba

Prapanjan got a super 10 for Gujarat and Parvesh Bhainswal was a rock at the back as he got yet another high five. Siddharth Desai got 13 points for U Mumba but his effort went in vain.

U Mumba remain top of the table in Zone A with 57 points from 15 games but Gujarat are catching up and remain second with 53 points from 13 games.

Parvesh Bhainswal It was a close start to the match as both teams' raiders got into the act to score points. After five minutes both teams were level at 5-5. Siddharth Desai for U Mumba and Prapanjan for Gujarat Fortunegiants got a couple of raid points. U Mumba got a sizeable lead of five points as they inflicted an all out in the 7th minute to lead 11-7.

Rohit Baliyan made a two-point raid in the 10th minute to give U Mumba 15-8 but Prapanjan responded with a two-point raid of his own for Gujarat Fortunegiants.

In the 14th minute, Parvesh Bhainswal helped Gujarat force a super tackle as they trailed 12-20. Another super tackle before the end of the half meant that Gujarat went into the break trailing 16-21.

Gujarat Fortunegiants kept on chipping at U Mumba's lead at regular intervals with Prapanjan and Bhainswal handling raid and tackle points. U Mumba also forced a super tackle in the 26th minute to lead 26-19.

An all out was inflicted by Gujarat in the 30th minute as they trailed 26-28. The last five minutes of the match swung like a pendulum in both teams' favour. Gujarat Fortuneigants defence put in strong tackles as Gujarat led 33-32 with less than three minutes to go.

U Mumba were reduced to just two men with two minutes to go. Mahendra Rajput got a raid point in the 37th minute as Gujarat led 34-32 and were on the verge of inflicting an all out. An all out was inflicted in the 37th minute to lead 37-32.

Prapanjan made a brilliant two-point raid in the 40th minute to seal U Mumba's fate as Gujarat Fortunegiants won39-35.

