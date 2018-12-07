PKL 2018: Pardeep’s mammoth effort takes Patna Pirates past Puneri Paltan

Patna Pirates got an excellent start to the game through Pardeep Narwal, who managed to get a Super 10 early in the contest without conceding a single tackle point to the opposition. This early charge helped Patna Pirated inflict the first All-Out of the game in just the 4th minute to gain a 9-4 lead.

Sandeep Narwal led the Puneri Paltan attack from there to bring his side close at 17-14 before the side managed their first successful tackle on Pardeep Narwal in his 10th raid attempt to bring Patna Pirates down to just three men on the man.

Manjeet, however, executed a perfect Super Tackle on Parvesh to keep his side from conceding an All-Out and opening up a 4-point lead. But Puneri Paltan got another chance for inflicting the All-Out in the 18th minute after a 4-point Super Raid by Amit Kumar reduced Patna Pirates to 3 men on the mat once again.

One of those men, though, was Pardeep Narwal and he ensured that Patna Pirates, not just managed to avoid the All-Out but also reduced Puneri Paltan down to 4 men, going into halftime with his side leading 24-19.

The second half started just as successfully for Pardeep as he picked up two more of Puneri Paltan's players and eventually helped his side inflict another All-Out in the second minute of the half and take a 30-21 lead. He became the first man to reach 800 raid points in VIVO Pro Kabaddi in the next minute as he increased his raid point tally on the night to 17.

Sniffing another All-Out with Puneri Paltan down to three men again in the 8th minute, Pardeep stepped into the lobby without a touch to concede a Super Tackle. However, he was revived again just a minute later after Jaideep's Block on Parvesh and there was no stopping him after that.

He kept on picking up raid points at will and was next tackled only in the last minute on the game courtesy a strong Ankle Hold by Shubham Shinde. However, he had amassed 27 raid points by then and Patna Pirates led 53-34. A two-point raid by Sandeep helped Puneri Paltan finish the game off on a positive note as they ended up with a 17-point loss.

Source: PKL Media