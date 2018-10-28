PKL 2018: UP Yoddha edge Dabang Delhi 38-36 in a thriller

The match saw four raiders, Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit for Dabang Delhi KC and Prashant Kumar Rai and Shrikant Jadhav for UP Yoddha, achieve a Super 10.

Yogesh Hooda came in as the super-sub for Delhi, as he grabbed 3 tackle points, the most for them in the match. Shrikant Jadhav's efforts turned the match on its heels as he got Ravinder Pahal and Joginder Narwal in the dying moments.

Dabang Delhi started the raids as they lost the toss to UP Yoddha. Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit raided well with bonus points and touch points regularly. They started to run away with the lead by the 4th minute with a score of 6-3.

UP Yoddha started having successful tackles on the raiders of Delhi with Narender and Nitesh Kumar making great tackles on Naveen and Chandran Ranjit.

With Delhi the raiders out on the bench, their team started to crumble. Prashant Kumar Rai inflicted an all out on Delhi in the 12th minute with a Super Raid on Ravinder Pahal and Chandran Ranjit to lead 14-12.

Yodha's Shrikant Jadhav, then, got a Super Raid to take Ravinder Pahal,Viraj Landge and Vishal Mane to extend the lead to 21-14. The half ended with the score reading 25-17 in the favour of UP Yodhas.

The second half saw Dabang Delhi trying to make a comeback with some strong defensive display. They took regular tackle points to reduce the difference to 5 points in the 21st minute of the match to 20-25. Azad came in as a substitute and helped Yoddha inflict a Super Tackle on Naveen Kumar after they were reduced to 2 men in the 26th minute.

Chandran Ranjit getting two touch points in the 27th minute on Amit Narwal and Nitesh Kumar led to UP Yoddha get All Out as the very next raid saw Prashant Kumar Rai being caught by Vishal Mane and making it 27-31.

With touch and tackle points being grabbed by Dabang Delhi, they equalized the score by the 30th minute. The game continued to be neck and neck as each team would get a point and the other countered it till the 36th minute.

The 40th minute raid by Shrikant Jadhav saw Delhi lose both their corners and hence lost the match 36-38.

On Tuesday, Puneri Paltan will face Gujarat Fortunegiants while the host Patna Pirates will face Telugu Titans.

