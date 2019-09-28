PKL 2019 Preview: Fortunegiants face an uphill task

Bengaluru, September 28: Gujarat Fortunegiants face an uphill the battle to make it to the play-offs as they take on Tamil Thalaivas in match No 112 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 season seven on Saturday (September 27).

The match to be held at Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula will begin at 8.30pm and will be shown live on Star Sports Network.

The Giants are currently ranked 10th in the points table while Tamil Thalaivas are languishing at the bottom of the table.

Coach Manpreet Singh is keen on giving an opportunity to those who have shown positive intent. He also hinted that the team would be experimenting in the last four matches, including in the defence unit. It will not be surprising if players who haven't had enough chances are included in the starting-7.

Not giving up Despite the odds being against them, Fortunegiants coach Manpreet Singh's boys have not given up and are determined to fight till the last moment. The Giants, currently ranked 10th in the points table will take on bottom-placed Tamil Thalaivas on Saturday, and in-form Vikas Kandola's Haryana Steelers on Sunday, in do-or-die battles for a spot in the play-offs stage. Bitter struggle After reaching the finals in both its seasons of the PKL, the Giants have somehow struggled in the ongoing season. The Sunil Kumar-led team needs to win all the remaining four matches and hope for favourable results in ties involving the other teams to make it to the top-six and the play-offs. Tough road Manpreet admitted the road is tough ahead, but said his boys will give their best. "I know it is going to be tough, but it's not impossible. We've many talented players, but unfortunately, the squad has failed to live up to the expectations. The boys have played well in the matches, but somehow we've lost the plot in the crucial last few minutes of the game. This has been a big concern."