PKL 2019 Preview: Gujarat Fortunegiants ready for tough weekend as they take on Jaipur Pink Panthers

Bengaluru, September 21: It is a crucial weekend for Gujarat Fortunegiants as they take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in Match 100 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 7 on Saturday (September 21).

The match which begins at 7.30pm IST kicks off the Jaipur leg and it will be held at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium.

Remaining six matches are going to be vital. Giants will have to win all the matches to register a hat-trick of making it to the play-offs.

Points Table | Schedule | Fantasy Tips

The two-time finalists might be struggling with their form, especially winning streak, but there is no dearth of energy.

Coach Manpreet Singh is confident of his boys shall keep the loses on the back burner and with a renewed enthusiasm will fight against Panthers.

Back-to-back The Giants have back-to-back matches to play with a agme against U Mumba lined up on Sunday (September 22). Giants have a good record against the Panthers and Manpreet was banking on that. "Winning all the six matches is tough but nothing is impossible. Players also understand the gravity of the situation. A loss can end all the hopes of the Season 7. We need to play with proper coordination, especially in the final moments of the match. If we overcome these mistakes, we are going to win." No inexperience Manpreet also refused to buy the theory of having inexperienced players in the side. "Look at Tamil Thalaivas. They have all experienced players, including India captain, Arjuna Awardee. But the team is struggling. It is because of coordination. Kabaddi is a team game and about co-ordination," the coach stated. Half chances Last weekend the Giants fought bravely but could not convert half chances and paid for it. Lead rider Sachin Tanwar and in-form all-rounder Rohit Gulia managed to create panic in the opposition half. "Raiders are getting points, but that is not enough. They need to get a few more to the ease of the pressure on defenders," remarked Manpreet. Where to watch, start time The 100th match of PKL Season Seven also marks the beginning of the Jaipur leg. All the matches will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium. Match starts at 7.30pm and will be shown live on Star Sports. Live streaming is on in Hotstar.