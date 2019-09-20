Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 100: Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Jaipur Pink Panthers Team News

The Jaipur Pink Panthers started the season on dominant note but the Abhishek Bachchan-owned side lost their winning touch midway. They have been winless in the last seven games and that has been a big concern for coach Srinivas Reddy. Panthers were defeated by UP Yoddha in their previous game.

They have played 16 games so far and lost 8 of them while won seven. Their last six matches resulted in defeats and while one game ended in a tie. In order to secure a qualification berth for the playoffs, the winners of inaugural season will have to pull up their socks and make the most of their remaining ties.

Captain Deepak Niwas Hooda has been brilliant with 110 raid points in 16 games this season. He has been aptly supported by defender Sandeep Kumar Dhull (57 tackle points) and Amit Hooda (31 tackle points). Vishal (27 tackle points in 10 games) has also chipped in but the team will have to raise its game in order to get to the winning track.

A good show from skipper Deepak Hooda will be crucial for their turn around. But the rest of the players will have to improve their performance in the home leg. The Panthers will have a real chance to turn things around now for they will be playing in front of the home audience.

Gujarat Fortunegiants Team News

Gujarat Fortunegiants have had a dismal show in this season of the league. Coached by Pro Kabaddi League winner Manpreet Singh, Gujarat have suffered three defeats in a row and prior to that they played a tie with Bengal Warriors. The Ahmedabad-based franchise is placed tenth in the points table and a dominant show will keep them in the playoff race.

Fortunegiants were beaten by Dabang Delhi in their previous game. Players will look up to their captain Sunil, raider Rohit Gulia and defender Parvesh Bhainswal for a dominating show against out-of-form Pink Panthers, who are placed seventh in the points table.

Lead raiders Sachin Tanwar, GB More and Rohit would be aiming to cause a flutter in opposition's defence. Coach Manpreet will have to come up with a concrete plan to get to the winning ways.

Rohit Gulia has been the most successful raider for Gujarat with 89 raid points in 16 games. Sachin comes second on the list with 78 points in 14 games. GB More started the tournament on a positive note but lost his touch. He has amassed 34 points in the raid from 14 games.

Overall, Fortunegiants' raiders haven't performed as a unit and coach Manpreet Singh would be hoping for an improved show from them. In the defence, the team relies heavily on the shoulders of Sunil Kumar (43 tackle points in 16 games) and Parvesh (34 tackle points in 16 games).

Rest of the defenders will have to put up an improved show in the second half of the league stage if Gujarat wishes to do well in the second phase of the league.

Starting 7:

Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7: Sonu Jaglan (R), Rohit Gulia (R), Sachin (R), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), Sunil Kumar (D), Sonu Gahlawat (D), Pankaj (all-rounder).

Jaipur Pink Panthers Starting 7: Deepak Niwas Hooda (All-Rounder), Sachin Narwal (All-Rounder), Vishal (D), Amit Hooda (D), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (D), Nitin Rawal (All-Rounder), Sunil Siddhgavali (D).

My Dream 11: Rohit Gulia (R), Deepak Niwas Hooda (R), Sachin (R), Surjeet Singh (D), Nitesh Kumar (D), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (D).