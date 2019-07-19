English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PKL 2019: Telugu Titans host U Mumba in Season 7 curtain-raiser

By
Telugu Titans will take on U Mumba at home in the PKL 7 season opener. File photo
Telugu Titans will take on U Mumba at home in the PKL 7 season opener. File photo

Bengaluru, July 19: The seventh season of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2019) is all set to kick off at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (July 20).

PKL 2019 Special Site

In the opening match of PKL 2019, hosts Telugu Titans will square off against former champions U Mumba. The opening day will see two matches. Following the Titans vs Mumba match, defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will face Patna Pirates.

The new season will see all teams play each other twice in a double round-robin format with Telugu Titans being the home team during the first leg. Telugu Titans will be eager to get off to a flying start in their own backyard and set the foundation for a successful season. U Mumba, too, will be hoping to get winning momentum on their side in a bid to better their Playoff stage finish from last year.

Telugu Titans will be hungry for success and have pinned their hopes on Season 6’s Best Debutant award winner 'Baahubali’ Siddharth Desai to lead their offence. Desai scored 218 raid points for U Mumba last year and finds himself playing against his former team in Season 7’s curtain-raiser.

Titans will want him to replicate his exploits from the last campaign and hope that he’s well-supported by all-rounder Farhad Milaghardan. Their defence, meanwhile, boasts of an abundance of talent.

The powerful Corner duo of Vishal Bhardwaj and Abozar Mohajermighani, who finished first and second in last season’s Super Tackles leaderboard with 9 and 8 Super Tackles respectively, will be a difficult proposition for any opposition raider. The addition of C. Arun to their ranks also gives them a variety of options to call upon, if needed.

U Mumba will be keen to clinch their second VIVO Pro Kabaddi trophy this season, having bowed out in the Playoffs last year. The Season 2 champions possess a solid defence, led by the fearless 'Sultan’ Fazel Atrachali.

However, the Iranian isn’t the only ace in U Mumba’s ranks. All-rounder Sandeep Narwal, who leads VIVO Pro Kabaddi’s all-time Super Tackles chart, and Cover defender Surender Singh, along with Young Chang Ko, can all contribute for them in defence.

In the raiding department, Rohit Baliyan could assume the mantle of the side’s lead raider, with the support of Dong Geon Lee, who has also proven himself as a capable raider in the past. With so much young talent, we may very well see another star emerge from U Mumba by the end of the season.

Both sides will be looking to start the season on a winning note and the curtain-raiser promises to be a cracker.

Match starts at 7:30pm IST

Live on Star Sports

Live Streaming on Hotstar

Source: VIVO Pro Kabaddi

More PKL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, July 19, 2019, 21:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 19, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue