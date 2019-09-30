PKL 2019: U Mumba eye playoff berth as Tamil Thalaivas play for pride

Playoff scenario

Unlike the first match of the evening, where table toppers Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors will face off, fate of a lot of teams will be riding on the second match of the evening between U Mumba and Tamil Thalaivas. Delhi and Bengal, along with Haryana Steelers have already qualified for the playoffs. Three more playoff spots are up for grabs. The Mumba-Thalaivas match will decide the fate of two teams.

If Mumbai win the match they will reach 59 points, whereas if they tie the match they will reach 57 points. If Mumbai manage to win or draw against the already eliminated Thalaivas, then the Patna Pirates and Gujarat Fortunegiants’ playoff chances will also end. The Pirates, and Fortunegiants at max can reach 55 points and they will fall short of points for the 6th spot and thus will be eliminated.

Not only will the Mumbai fans watch the tie with bated breath, but Gujarat and Patna will also pray for a favourable outcome.

Head-to-head

Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba have played a total of four matches in all seasons. The Mumbai team head into the match as the favourites as they hold a better record against the Thalaivas.

U Mumba have the better record, having won three out of their four matches. In their first meeting this season, the Mumbai lads defeated Tamil Thalaivas 29-24 in the Thalaivas last home game of the season. While the Thalaivas will look for revenge, the Thalaivas will be the out-of-favour team in Monday’s match.

U Mumbai clear favourites

While the Tamil team will play for pride, the U Mumba team will be playing for a playoff spot. They are currently placed sixth on the points tables. The Fazel Atrachali-led team have won nine matches out of the eighteen matches they have played so far. They have lost eight while registering a draw in just one tie.

Mumbai raider Abhishek Singh has been at the forefront of all the action, having garnered 108 raid points this season. Singh, along with skipper Atrachali at the defence and all rounder Sandeep Narwal will be a formidable force against the Thalaivas.

But the Mumbai team lost their last match against defending champions Bengaluru Bulls, and they will look to bounce back with an all-important win against the lower-ranked Thalaivas on Monday.

Tamil Thalaivas playing for pride

The Tamil Thalaivas will be playing for pride as they have are already out of the race for a playoff berth. The Thalaivas have won just three matches this season, while falling to thirteen losses. They are placed last on the points table and their last crushing loss to the Gujarat Fortunegiants will be haunting them as they head into Monday’s match.

The Tamil team are on a thirteen-match winless run and this is the longest winless run for any team in PKL. While Mumbai will be the outright favourites in the match, the Thalaivas will hope that raider Rahul Chaudhuri can come up with a good show to give the opposition a fight. Chaudhuri, 2nd in the all-time list of leading raid point scorers with 942 points has endured a disappointing season. He will be playing for glory as his team has already been eliminated.

The raider will be up against two of the top five defenders in PKL - Mumbai skipper Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal and he will have his task cut out.