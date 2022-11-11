PKL 2022: Ashish's last-second raid hands U Mumba a thrilling one-point win over Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar picked up a couple of raid points as the Puneri Paltan inched ahead at 4-3 in the 8th minute. However, Guman Singh pulled off a Super Raid, catching out Sombir, Aslam Inamdar and Abinesh Nadarajan to help the Mumbai side take the lead at 10-8 in the 13th minute.

But, Mohit Goyat and Mohammad Nabibakhsh carried out a Super Tackle in the 15th minute and got the Puneri Paltan back in the lead at 12-10. However, U Mumba fought back and inflicted an All Out in the 19th minute to take the lead at 15-13.

Thereafter, Aslam Inamdar picked up a bonus point just before half-time as both teams went into the break locked at 15-15. After fighting an even battle in the opening minutes of the second half, the Pune side inched ahead at 19-16 in the 27th minute through excellent raids by Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat.

Moments later, Goyat effected a magnificent raid to reduce the Mumbai side to just one player on the mat. The Puneri Paltan tackled Guman Singh and inflicted an All Out to take a massive lead at 25-20 in the 32nd minute.

Guman Singh effected a multi-point raid, but the Pune side still held the lead at 27-25 in the 36th minute. However, U Mumba inflicted an All Out in the 38th minute and soon after, took the lead at 31-30. Mohit effected a raid in the dying seconds of the match to level the scores at 33-33, but Ashish pulled off a Do or Die to hand U Mumba a thrilling victory in the end.

Tune In details November 12

7:30 PM: Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants

8:30 PM: Telugu Titans vs U.P. Yoddhas

9:30 PM: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Where to watch: All the matches can be watched LIVE on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar.