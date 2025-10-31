East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, AIFF Super Cup: When and Where to Watch Kolkata Derby on TV and Online?

PKL 2025 Final: Dabang Delhi KC beat Puneri Paltan to be crowned champions for second time By Avinash Sharma Updated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 21:45 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

New Delhi, Oct 31: Dabang Delhi K.C. emerged as the champions of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 by defeating Puneri Paltan (31-28) in a thrilling final here at Thyagraj Sports Complex on Friday (October 31).

In a repeat of the Qualifier 1, where Delhi prevailed over Pune, the result wasn't any different in the high-stakes final as the Ashu Malik-led side became the champions for the second time. Delhi lifted their maiden trophy in season 8, under Joginder Narwal's captaincy, who is now their head coach.

With this triumph, Dabang Delhi also became only the second team after U Mumba (in Season 2) to lift the trophy at home. Meanwhile, Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali (Dabang Delhi) also became the most successful foreigner in the history of the PKL.

For Puneri Paltan, the champions of season 10, it was a tale of too near yet so far as they kept their title hopes alive after defeating a resurgent Telugu Titans in the Qualifier 2 two days back, to set up the summit clash with Delhi. However, it wasn't their day in the final.

Pune's Aslam Inamdar and his band - who were the table toppers at the end of the league stage - failed to get an early momentum in the final showdown. But his team staged a stunning comeback in the second half, overturning a six-point halftime deficit to win the championship clash.

Despite trailing 20-14 at the break, the champions of the season 10 showed resilience, tactical composure, and defensive solidity in the second half to seal the title with a clinical 31-28 finish.

The match went down the wire as the scoreline stood at 29-26 in favour of Delhi with a little over one minute to go. With just one minute to go, Delhi had a selder lead of one-point but a sensational defense from Delhi gave them a lead of 30-28, with just one raid to go. In the final raid, Delhi took a bonus point and sealed the deal.

While the winner of the Qualifier 1 between these two teams was decided in a thrilling tie-breaker and at one stage it seemed Pune will force another tie-breaker. Delhi's defenders, however, ensured the match didn't go into the tie-breaks.

Turning Point

Midway through the second half, with Pune threatening a comeback, Fazel Atrachali's super tackle on Aditya Shinde halted their momentum and restored Delhi's lead. From there, the capital side's tactical discipline took over, allowing them to run down the clock efficiently.

PKL 2025 Final First Half Story

Dabang Delhi made a strong statement in the first half of the final, leading Puneri Paltan 20-14 at the break in a thrilling contest that saw a perfect blend of sharp raids and resilient defending.

Ashu Malik - who had a dull day on the mat with just two points - ensured Delhi were the more composed side in the opening period, showing balance across departments.

They pocketed 13 raid points compared to Puneri Paltan's 7, thanks largely to consistent attacking raids and one crucial super raid that shifted momentum their way. Delhi's raiders maintained an impressive 50% raid success rate (9 out of 18 successful raids), while Paltan could only manage a 31.58% success rate (6 of 19).

Top Performers

Neeraj Narwal (Dabang Delhi): 9 points - led from the front in raids.

Ajinkya Pawar (Dabang Delhi): 6 points - crucial in the first-half dominance.

Surjeet Singh (Dabang Delhi): 2 key defensive points, including a momentum-changing tackle.

Aditya Shinde (Puneri Paltan): 10 points - best raider of the match, kept Pune in the contest.

Gaurav Khatri (Puneri Paltan): 3 points, including a super tackle that triggered Pune's comeback attempt.