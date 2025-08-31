PKL 2025: U Mumba captain Sunil Kumar credits 'Calmness' for Tie-breaker victory By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 14:41 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

U Mumba opened their Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 campaign with a nail-biting victory over Gujarat Giants, clinching the contest 6-5 in the tie-breaker after the scores were level at 29-29 at full-time. The clash at the Vishwanadh Sports Club was the second instance of the new tie-breaker rule in three matches this season, keeping fans on the edge of their seats until the very last raid.

Skipper Sunil Kumar hailed the tie-breaker format, calling it an exciting and welcome addition. Sunil remarked after the game, "Tie-breakers are about keeping your cool. You have to trust your instincts and use your brain in those crunch situations. That calmness is what helped us today."

Reflecting on a key moment against Gujarat's star defender Mohammadreza Shadloui in the tie-breaker, where both players displayed their aggressive nature on the mat, Sunil added: "That was an intense contest. He tried to force a point on me, but experience makes the difference in such situations. Matches like these show how small margins decide everything."

The U Mumba captain further stressed the importance of starting the season with such a hard-fought victory. He said, "Winning the opening match in a tie-breaker builds a lot of belief. It shows the strength and unity of our squad, and gives us confidence going into the long season ahead. The league is only beginning, but this win sets the right tone for us."