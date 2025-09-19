PKL 2025 Week 3 Round Up: Dabang Delhi Remain Unstoppable, Devank Dalal Tops Raiders' Chart as Jaipur-leg continues By Nishant Dravid Updated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 20:20 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

PKL 2025 Weekly Round Up: The third week of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 concluded on Thursday (September 18), with the Jaipur-leg adding plenty of drama and excitement.

Dabang Delhi continued their flawless run, winning all six of their matches so far, while Puneri Paltan climbed to the top of the points table with six wins from eight games, thanks to a superior score difference. PKL 2025 Special Page | Points Table | Stats

For Jaipur Pink Panthers, the home leg began with a loss but quickly turned around as they secured back-to-back wins, moving into third place. U Mumba, however, struggled in Jaipur and slipped to fifth. Bengaluru Bulls enjoyed a decent run with two wins in three matches, placing them sixth.

Haryana Steelers impressed early in the Jaipur leg with consecutive victories, rising to fourth. After a poor outing in the Vizag leg, Tamil Thalaivas bounced back strongly with two wins, moving up to seventh. At the bottom, Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants both endured disappointing starts, sitting in the last two spots. Bengal Warriors managed one win in three matches to climb to 10th, while UP Yoddhas dropped to ninth after back-to-back losses. Telugu Titans, who had stunned fans with three straight wins in week two, faltered badly with three consecutive defeats in Jaipur.

Raiders' Standout Performers

Week 3 highlighted the brilliance of Bengal Warriors captain Devank Dalal, who became the first raider of PKL 12 to cross 100 raid points. With 109 points from seven matches and seven consecutive Super 10s, he currently leads the charts.

Close behind is Jaipur's Nitin Kumar Dhankhar with 87 raid points and six Super 10s in seven games. Ashu Malik of Dabang Delhi stands third with 77 points and five Super 10s from six outings. Ayan Lohchab of Patna Pirates (73 points) and Alireza Mirzaian of Bengaluru Bulls (70 points) complete the top five.

Puneri Paltan Defenders Dominate

The defending unit of Puneri Paltan once again showcased its strength, with three of their players in the top five tacklers. Gaurav Khatri leads the charts with 30 tackle points, followed by Bengal Warriors' Ashish Malik (23 points). Puneri's Gurdeep is third (22 points), while Vishal Bhardwaj joins Deepak Shankar (Bengaluru Bulls) at fourth with 20 points each. Delhi's Fazel Atrachali and UP Yoddhas' Sumit Sangwan also hold 20 points apiece.

When it comes to High 5s, Ashish Malik is on top with four, followed by Khatri and Atrachali (three each). Sangwan and Haryana Steelers' captain Jaideep have two apiece.

As PKL 12 enters the second week of the Jaipur leg, the focus will be on whether struggling teams like Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants, and Telugu Titans can bounce back or if the dominance of Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan will continue to grow. With raid machines like Devank Dalal and defensive walls like Gaurav Khatri in top form, the season promises more thrilling action ahead.