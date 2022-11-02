PKL: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans, Highlights: Ashish guides U Mumba to hard-fought win

Raider Ashish scored a total of 12 points in the game.

Ashish chipped in with a couple of raids as U Mumba put their noses in front at 5-2 in the 6th minute. However, Parvesh Bhainswal tackled Heidarali Ekrami soon after and kept the Titans in the game.

The Telugu defense continued to step up for the team as they levelled the scores at 6-6. Thereafter, both sides kept trading points until U Mumba tackled Vijay Kumar to inflict an ALL OUT and take a massive lead at 15-11.

Moments later, U Mumba's Mohit tackled Adarsh T as the Mumbai side ended the first half leading at 18-14.

Ashish continued to showcase top form in the second half as well as U Mumba extended their lead further at 24-18 in the 25th minute. The Mumbai side attained a strong hold of the match at 30-23 after inflicting another ALL OUT in the 29th minute.

Raider Pranay Rane also joined the party as U Mumba continued to dominate the match at 33-27 in the 35th minute. However, the Titans didn't give up and reduced the gap by inflicting an ALL OUT in the 37th minute. But U Mumba held their nerve in the last few minutes and closed out a hard-earned victory.

Award Winners:

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans

vivo Perfect Player of the Match - Ashish (U Mumba)

Dream 11 Gamechanger of the Match - Siddharth Desai (Telugu Titans)

Moment of the Match - Heidarali Ekrami (U Mumba)

PKL Matches on Friday (Nov. 4):

Match 1: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba: 7:30pm IST

Match 2: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: 8:30pm IST

Match 3: U.P. Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan: 9:30pm IST

Source: Media Release