PKL: Winning against Randhir Singh's team gives us a lot of confidence: Steelers coach Manpreet

Speaking about their victory, Haryana Steelers' Head Coach Manpreet Singh said, "A team will always go through ups and downs in a league. We have lost a lot of close games in this competition, but we worked on our mistakes and now we are on the right side of the result and the win has come against a good team in the tournament."

PKL Results | Points Table | Fixtures

The Head Coach also heaped praise on Bengaluru Bulls' Head Coach Randhir Singh, stating, "I have a lot of respect for Randhir Singh. He is a really good person and a good coach. He helps people a lot. He has produced a lot of good players as well. So, for us to win against Randhir Singh's team will give us a lot of confidence."

PKL Matches on Friday (Nov. 4):

The match between Patna Pirates and U Mumba will be a cracker of a contest as both sides are in stupendous form. While raider Sachin will lead the charge for the Pirates, U Mumba's defender Rinku will pose a strong challenge for the Patna side.

The Dabang Delhi K.C. and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be desperate to end their losing streaks when they face off against each other. Naveen Kumar will be the key player for Delhi, while Jaipur will bank on their star raider Arjun Deshwal.

The Puneri Paltan will be hoping to continue their form after registering a victory against Delhi in their last game. However, the Pune side will face stiff competition from U.P. Yoddhas' raiders Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill.

Match Details:

Match 1: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba: 7:30pm IST

Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: 8:30pm IST

Match 3: Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha: 9:30pm IST

Live on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Source: Media Release