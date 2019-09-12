Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Kedar Jadhav to open Pune leg

Kedar Jadhav, will come to cheer the Kabaddi stars as the home leg for Puneri Paltan commences on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

Kedar Jadhav will be present at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex (Balewadi) in Pune cheering with the fans for the match between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Fortunegiants followed by Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers.

During the course of the season, the PKL has witnessed Bollywood and Cricket Fraternity's presence with Virat Kohli visiting the opening of the Mumbai leg, Raveen Tandon gracing the opening of the Patna leg and Harbhajan Singh commentating on the first day of Patna leg.

Meanwhile, Padma Shri Deepa Malik, the first Indian woman to win a medal in the Paralympic Games was present on the occasion of Independence Day in Ahmedabad. Plus, we also saw cricketer Dinesh Karthik and Vidyut Jammwal grace the Chennai leg of the league.

