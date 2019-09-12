English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Kedar Jadhav to open Pune leg

By
Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav to open Pune leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2019
Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav to open Pune leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2019

Pune, September 12: As the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 caravan arrives in Pune, Indian cricketer - Kedhar Jadhav will join the kabaddi fever.

Kedar Jadhav, will come to cheer the Kabaddi stars as the home leg for Puneri Paltan commences on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

Kedar Jadhav will be present at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex (Balewadi) in Pune cheering with the fans for the match between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Fortunegiants followed by Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers.

During the course of the season, the PKL has witnessed Bollywood and Cricket Fraternity's presence with Virat Kohli visiting the opening of the Mumbai leg, Raveen Tandon gracing the opening of the Patna leg and Harbhajan Singh commentating on the first day of Patna leg.

Meanwhile, Padma Shri Deepa Malik, the first Indian woman to win a medal in the Paralympic Games was present on the occasion of Independence Day in Ahmedabad. Plus, we also saw cricketer Dinesh Karthik and Vidyut Jammwal grace the Chennai leg of the league.

Fans can watch the Pro Kabaddi Season 7 action starting 7 PM with LIVE match coverage at 7:30 PM on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Marathi, Movies OK, MAA Gold, Suvarna Plus and Hotstar.

More PKL 2019 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND vs SA: Test: Rahul may get axe
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 12:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue