Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Leading raiders bond over Misal Pav in Pune

Pune, Sep 17: Pro Kabaddi League has shifted its base in Pune for this week and apart from performing on the mat and giving their opponents a run for their money, the players are enjoying each others company and relishing the local cuisine.

The top raiders from the PKL 2019, spent some time together and relished misal pav one fine day.

Misal pav is a popular dish from Maharashtra which consists of misal and pav. The final dish is topped with farsan or sev, onions, lemon and coriander. It is usually served with bread or rolls toasted with butter and buttermilk or curd and papad.

The leading raiders of Pro Kabaddi Season 7, Siddharth Desai, Pawan Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar, Naveen Kumar and Shrikant Jadhav came together over Misal Pav in Pune to discuss their game this season.

Here are a few images of the kabaddi players who visited a local restaurant and ate the local cuisine:

Siddharth, Naveen, Shrikant relish misal pav

Siddharth, Naveen, Shrikant relish misal pav

Dabang Delhi's Naveen Kumar, Telugu Titans' Siddharth Desai, and UP Yoddha's Shrikanth Jadhav could be seen enjoying the local snack.

Pawan guiding Rohit

Pawan guiding Rohit

Bengaluru Bulls' star raider Pawan Sehrawat - who is also a Maharashtrian - could be seen guiding his captain Rohit Kumar on how to eat the cuisine.

Top raiders pose for the camera

Top raiders pose for the camera

PKL's top raiders Siddharth Desai, Pawan Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar, Naveen Kumar and Shrikant Jadhav pose for the camera together.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 18:51 [IST]
