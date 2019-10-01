Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 117: U Mumba Vs Patna Pirates: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Patna Pirates team news

Patna Pirates were defeated by Dabang Delhi in the previous game and their play-offs hopes came crashing. The three-time PKL champions will now be playing for proud in the remaining games.

Their story this season has revolved around individual performances more than team show and they will need to come together as a unit if they wish to end the season on a positive note. They are currently lying on the points table at tenth position with a total of 40 points from 19 games.

Patna has won just six out of 19 games, while lost 12. In their last five games, however, Patna won three and lost two and they will take confidence from them to end the tournament on a high.

Needless to say, the outstanding performer for the Pirates this season has been their captain Pardeep Narwal. Narwal has led from the front garnering a whopping 243 raid points this season but the team mates didn't compliment him. Neeraj Kumar has done his bit to hold up the defence for the Pirates, garnering 51 points this season.

Jang Kun Lee has just 50 in 13 matches and that was a concern for the franchise as the Korean raider was largely ineffective this season.

U Mumba team news

U Mumba edged out Tamil Thalaivas 36-32 in a thrilling encounter and climbed to the fourth position in the points table and to keep themselves in the playoffs contention.

The Fazel Atrachali-led team will not bring in too many changes in their line-up when they take on out of form Pirates. The Mumbai team's top raider of the season has been Abhishek Singh with a total of 118 raid points in 17 games. Abhishek did exceedingly well against Thalaivas and would be raring to continue the momentum against Pardeep Narwal and band.

Skipper Atrachali has led the defence from the front as he has collected a total of 60 tackle points this season. Atrachali and the Mumba defenders will have to be alert to secure a win over Pirates' skipper Pardeep Narwal.

All-rounder Sandeep Narwal has also chipped for U Mumba in this season and has garnered a total of 60 points. Defender Surender Singh also found his mojo back after struggling in the initial stages of the tournament. From 19 games, the Mumbai franchise has 10, lost eight and secured a tie in one encounter.

Starting 7s:

Patna Pirates Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (R), Mohammad Esmaeil (R), Monu (R), Neeraj Kumar (D), Hadi Oshtorak (All rounder), Jaideep (D).

U Mumba Starting 7: Fazel Atrachali (D), Abhishek Singh (R), Sandeep Narwal (All-rounder), Surender Singh (D), Arjun Deshwal (R), Harender Kumar (D), Rohit Baliyan (R).

My Dream11: Pardeep Narwal (R), Abhishek Singh (D), Arjun Deshwal (R), Hadi Oshtorak (A), Fazel Atrachali (D), Sandeep Narwal (A), Surender Singh (D).