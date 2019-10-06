Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 127: Tamil Thalaivas Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Tamil Thalaivas would be looking to claim a win to take some consolation win. Pink Panthers who failed to make it to the playoffs would be looking for a win and end this season on a high.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Team News

The winners of the inaugural started brilliantly at the start of the season but their form tapered as the league progressed. In their first 9 games, Pink Panthers had suffered just two defeats but in the next 12 games, they could manage only three more wins and a couple of ties.

With just nine wins from 21 matches, the Panthers are currently placed seventh on the points table with a total of 57 points. Their playoff dream were shattered when UP Yoddha defeated Dabang Delhi on Saturday (October 5) to become the final team to qualify.

Skipper Deepak Hooda, Deepak Narwal and Nilesh Salunke will have to be at the best to give a strong finish in the league stage. The aforementioned raiding trio will have to rise to the occasion and create some ripples in the opposition's defence.

In the defence, Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda put in stellar shifts in the few games and coach Srinivas Reddy as well as the rest of the team will be hoping for similar displays from their corner duo.

Deepak Hooda has led the Panthers from the front this season but didn't find much support in the raiding department. The raider has collected maximum raid points (146) from his team. Coach Srinivas Reddy will need an all-round effort from the team.

Tamil Thalaivas Team News

The Chennai-based franchise is winless in the last 14 games. Tamil Thalaivas were defeated by UMumba in the previous game and would be looking for a win against Pink Panthers. Their playoffs chances look a distant dream now as they have lost 13 out of the 18 games, and languish at the bottom of the points table.

Their star raider Rahul Chaudhari, who is playing his first season for Thalaivas, hasn't lived up to the expectations. The big names have failed badly to perform as a team and are being let down in every department. Captain Ajay Thakur hasn't been consistent in the raiding department and that has been a concern and because of that, the team management has benched him.

Rahul has 118 raid points to his credit in 20 games but one expects an even better performance from the five-star raider. Also, he isn't getting any support from the rest of his teammates. Raider Ajith V has scored 107 points in 17 games. Their defence has also been the weakest this season.

Starting 7s:

Jaipur Pink Panthers Starting 7: Deepak Hooda (All-rounder), Deepak Narwal (R), Sandeep Dhull (D), Amit Hooda (D), Nilesh Salunke (R), Vishal (D), Nitin Rawal (All-rounder).

Tamil Thalaivas Starting 7: Shabeer Bapu (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Ajith V (R), Milad Sheibak (D), Ran Singh (all-rounder), Mohit Chhillar (D), Manjeet Chhillar (A).

My Dream11: Rahul Chaudhari (R), Deepak Hooda (A), Ajith V (R), Sandeep Dhull (D), Vishal (D), Ran Singh (A), Nitin Rawal (A).