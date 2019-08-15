Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 44: Gujarat Fortunegiants Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Dream 11 Predictions, Fantasy Tips

Gujarat Fortune Giants have had an unmemorable home leg so far. The Ahmedabad-based franchise has suffered five back-to-back defeats, with three of them coming at home. They must be raring to get to the winning ways against Pink Panthers.

First time they lost two successive matches at home. First it was against Tamil Thalaivas and then to Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors. Warriors defeated Gujarat by a margin of 2 points to secure a win.

Parvesh Bhainswal has done well for Fortunegiants in the league. The teammates will look up to their captain Sunil Kumar and defender Parvesh Bhainswal to keep opponents in check.

Lead raider Sachin Tanwar along with seasoned campaigner GB More and in-form Rohit Gulia would be aiming to cause a flutter in opposition's defence. Rohit Gulia, Sachin, GB More, Sonu have been outstanding for their team in the raiding department.

Fortune Giants made one change to their playing seven by bringing in young and lanky Sonu Jaglan in place of GB More. The youngster immediately made an impact with his scorpion kick to make the score 2-0 after Sachin Tanwar in his first raid opened the account for Gujarat.

While Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, GB More would be looking to learn from their mistakes in the previous game to do well against dominant Pink Panthers. Ankit, Ruturaj Koravi, and Sachin are also lending helping hands in the defence.

Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7: Sonu Jaglan (R), Rohit Gulia (R), Sachin (R), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), Sunil Kumar (D), Ruturaj Koravi (D), Pankaj (all-rounder).

Jaipur Pink Panthers suffered their first defeat in the season when they were outclassed by a dominant Dabang Delhi by a 35-24 scoreline. While their raiders matched their Delhi counterparts but Jaipur's defence didn't look as impressive in their previous game.

Pink Panthers would be hoping that defeat against Delhi was just an aberration and would be aiming to come back strongly. Deepak Niwas Hooda is leading the team from the front as he has accumulated 26 raiding points in four games.

However, in the match against hosts Patna Pirates, it was Deepak Narwal who emerged a the top raider for Pink Panthers. Their defenders have done exceedingly well in this season and would be raring to get to the winning ways.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Starting 7: Deepak Niwas Hooda (R), Nilesh Salunke (R), Deepak Narwal (R), Amit Hooda (defender), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (defender), Nitin Rawal (all-rounder), Sachin Narwal (all-rounder).