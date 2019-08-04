Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Haryana Steelers, Tamil Thalaivas aim to break dead heat

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

This fixture has the unique distinction of being the only one where neither team has a single win or loss over the other as their previous three encounters in the past two campaigns has finished in a tie.

Plus, the two teams have identical records through three fixtures this season and are in the hunt for their second win of the campaign. So, both teams will look to get back among the wins after suffering back-to-back defeats.

After an impressive win over Puneri Paltan in their opening fixture, Haryana Steelers slipped to two losses on the trot against Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers. Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas found themselves on the wrong end of two close finishes in their last two encounters, with their margin of defeat being just a solitary point both times.

Steelers possess a prolific raider in Naveen, who has held his own and scored 24 raid points at a good average of eight raid points per game despite the team's poor form. He will be supported by rookie raider Vinay, who has been making steady progress and is growing in confidence with every passing game.

In defence, Steelers have Right Cover Sunil, who has impressed in his maiden appearances this season, picking up six tackle points against the in-form Jaipur Pink Panthers. While their other big names in defence like Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Kuldeep Singh are yet to fire, the team does boast of a good balance overall and could trouble any team on their day.

Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, have played some extremely efficient kabaddi so far this season, especially in their defence, which ranks joint-third amongst the highest scoring defensive units in the league.

Led by veteran Manjeet Chhillar, Tamil Thalaivas' defence averages 12 tackle points a game while conceding an average of 11.66 raid points, the lowest in the league. Chhillar himself has been in terrific form, averaging five tackle points a game this season, bettered only by Haryana Steelers' Sunil and Jaipur Pink Panthers' Sandeep Dhull.

With their raiding arsenal boasting of two of the most prolific raiders in VIVO Pro Kabaddi history in 'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari and 'Iceman' Ajay Thakur, Tamil Thalaivas are a force to be reckoned with.

Will we see a first time winner in this encounter? Find out tonight.

