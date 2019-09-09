English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: UP Yoddha seek revenge against Gujarat Fortunegiants

By
UP Yoddha will look to avenge reverse fixture loss against Gujarat Fortunegiants (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)
UP Yoddha will look to avenge reverse fixture loss against Gujarat Fortunegiants (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)

Kolkata, September 9: In-form UP Yoddha take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at the Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Monday (Septemeber 9).

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

UP Yoddha secured their third successive win against Patna Pirates in their last encounter and will look to maintain their winning streak to move up in the table.

Gujarat Fortunegiants, meanwhile, are on the back of a tied game, which they should have won against Benal Warriors on Septemeber 7. Also, on a two game unbeaten run, they will look to add another win, which will take them above their opponents.

And the reverse fixture, will also give confidence to Gujarat Fortunegiants as they beat UP Yoddha by a huge margin. But, that was at the start of the season, when Gujarat were on a good run with three straight wins and since then have won only two in ten games. So, they will have their task cut out against a UP Yoddha side, who have won four of their last five games.

With Shrikant Jadhav performing at his best and the defensive unit also clicking, the team will be quietly confident about pulling off their fourth strauight win. Shrikant, who has been the top raider for the Yoddhas, will also be relieved with the return of Rishank Devadiga and Monu Goyat, which will also be a boost in attack for them.

Their defence led by Nitesh Kumar, on the other hand, seem to be on the same page and the likes of Sumit, Ashu Singh along with the rest will be eager to replicate a performance similar to their previous outing.

Gujarat Fortunegiants, meanwhile, have been chopping and changing their starting 7 in the past few matches, which has affected the team chemistry.

In the last match Rohit Gulia, who has been has been the team's best raider so far, was dropped from the starting 7. Rohit Gulia has scored 67 Raid points and is the only raider in the team to have a raid point average above 5. Meanwhile, the likes of Sonu, Sachin and GB More have also shown flashes of form.

Their defence, however, has been solid thanks to the likes of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal, who have been the initiators in the defensive unit. Their performance have a direct correlation to the team's success. When the duo are on song the team win.

Game starts at 7.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Stream: HotStar

More UP YODDHA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, September 9, 2019, 9:51 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 9, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue