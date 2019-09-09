Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: UP Yoddha seek revenge against Gujarat Fortunegiants

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

UP Yoddha secured their third successive win against Patna Pirates in their last encounter and will look to maintain their winning streak to move up in the table.

Gujarat Fortunegiants, meanwhile, are on the back of a tied game, which they should have won against Benal Warriors on Septemeber 7. Also, on a two game unbeaten run, they will look to add another win, which will take them above their opponents.

And the reverse fixture, will also give confidence to Gujarat Fortunegiants as they beat UP Yoddha by a huge margin. But, that was at the start of the season, when Gujarat were on a good run with three straight wins and since then have won only two in ten games. So, they will have their task cut out against a UP Yoddha side, who have won four of their last five games.

With Shrikant Jadhav performing at his best and the defensive unit also clicking, the team will be quietly confident about pulling off their fourth strauight win. Shrikant, who has been the top raider for the Yoddhas, will also be relieved with the return of Rishank Devadiga and Monu Goyat, which will also be a boost in attack for them.

Their defence led by Nitesh Kumar, on the other hand, seem to be on the same page and the likes of Sumit, Ashu Singh along with the rest will be eager to replicate a performance similar to their previous outing.

Gujarat Fortunegiants, meanwhile, have been chopping and changing their starting 7 in the past few matches, which has affected the team chemistry.

In the last match Rohit Gulia, who has been has been the team's best raider so far, was dropped from the starting 7. Rohit Gulia has scored 67 Raid points and is the only raider in the team to have a raid point average above 5. Meanwhile, the likes of Sonu, Sachin and GB More have also shown flashes of form.

Their defence, however, has been solid thanks to the likes of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal, who have been the initiators in the defensive unit. Their performance have a direct correlation to the team's success. When the duo are on song the team win.

Game starts at 7.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Stream: HotStar