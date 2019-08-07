Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: UP Yoddha eye win over Tamil Thalaivas

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

After a thrilling tie in their last game, U.P. Yoddha return to the mat having won just one of their four matches this season and will be keen to get another victory under their belt.

Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, will want to keep their winning momentum intact after a spirited win against Haryana Steelers in their previous game.

U.P. Yoddha will be targeting their second win of the campaign after a nerve-wracking tie denied them maximum points in their last match. Coach Jasveer Singh will be demanding more from his players, who, on their day are capable of playing any opposition off the mat.

As far as their raiding unit goes, Shrikant Jadhav, Monu Goyat and Rishank Devadiga have proven their ability time and again in the past and will want to make their presence felt in the ongoing season as well. On the defensive front, captain Nitesh Kumar will be eager to lead by example and set the standards for the likes of Amit, Sumit and Narender to follow.

Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, will be buoyant about their prospects against U.P. Yoddha having scripted a brilliant comeback win in their last game.

Rahul 'Showman' Chaudhari, who picked up a Super 10 in that match, will want to continue his fine form this season, while skipper Ajay 'Iceman' Thakur will look to complement him in attack.

Raid machine @RaiderRahul was at his scintillating best against the Steelers! 😍



Which raid did you enjoy the most? #IdhuNammaAatam pic.twitter.com/wiCEcKVwqc — Tamil Thalaivas (@tamilthalaivas) August 6, 2019

The Thalaivas defence will be led by the effervescent Manjeet Chhillar, who has enjoyed quite a lot of success already in this campaign and is their leading tackle point scorer. Besides Manjeet, the experience of Mohit Chhillar and Ran Singh are also valuable assets to possess in any defence.

With head-to-head record locked at two wins each and two ties, who will break the deadlock? Nitesh Kumar's Yoddhas or Ajay Thakur's Thalaivas? Find out tonight.

Game starts at 7.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports Network

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi