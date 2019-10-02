Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: U Mumba eye win over Patna Pirates to book play-off spot

U Mumba look to do the double
After a win over Tamil Thalaivas at the same venue on Monday (September 30), U Mumba will be looking to secure their spot in the playoffs with a victory over Patna Pirates.
They have already beaten the three-time champions once this year and will be determined to do the double over them with a playoffs spot within their grasp.
Fully loaded Raiding unit and solid defence
Abhishek Singh, Athul MS, Rohit Baliyan and Arjun Deshwal make for enough attacking options for U Mumba to keep Patna Pirates' at times indecisive defence on their toes.
Their defence, though, has been their stronger department this season and if the likes of ‘Sultan' Fazel Atrachali, Sandeep Narwal and Surinder Singh can deliver then Patna Pirates' chances of a win fall significantly.
Patna play for pride
With a playoffs spot now beyond their reach, Patna Pirates will play their remaining matches for pride and they will want to finish on a high with a few more wins under their belt.
Coach Ram Mehar Singh will expect nothing less than 100% from each of his players as Patna Pirates look to end what has been a disappointing season for them on a positive note.
Record-Breaker eyes more points
‘Record-Breaker' Pardeep Narwal will use these games to score as many raids points as he can with the top scoring raider this season continually changing.
Ram Mehar Singh will also want his defence and the rest of his attacking options to play to their full potential now that the pressure of playoffs qualification is no longer there.
Match start time and where to watch
U Mumba vs Patna Pirates will take place at Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula. And the game will begin at 7.30 PM and will be shown live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming is available on Hotstar.