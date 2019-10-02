English
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: U Mumba eye win over Patna Pirates to book play-off spot

By
U Mumba look to do the double against Patna Pirates (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)
U Mumba look to do the double against Patna Pirates (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)

Bengaluru, October 2: U Mumba will look to seal their spot in the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 playoffs with a win over Patna Pirates at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula on Wednesday (October 2).

While, U Mumba aim for back-to-back wins at the venue, Patna Pirates will look to go on a winning run and finish their campaign on a positive note.

The Season 2 champions are virtually through to the playoffs already and will be looking to secure their spot with a win. Patna Pirates, on the other hand, are no longer in contention for a playoffs spot and will be playing for pride against U Mumba.

In their last game, U Mumba defeated Tamil Thalaivas to bounce back from a narrow defeat to Bengaluru Bulls, while Patna Pirates were handed a defeat by Dabang Delhi.

So, formwise Mumbai come into the game as favourites. And even in the reverse fixture, U Mumba had got the better of Patna Pirates.

U Mumba look to do the double

U Mumba look to do the double

After a win over Tamil Thalaivas at the same venue on Monday (September 30), U Mumba will be looking to secure their spot in the playoffs with a victory over Patna Pirates.

They have already beaten the three-time champions once this year and will be determined to do the double over them with a playoffs spot within their grasp.

Fully loaded Raiding unit and solid defence

Fully loaded Raiding unit and solid defence

Abhishek Singh, Athul MS, Rohit Baliyan and Arjun Deshwal make for enough attacking options for U Mumba to keep Patna Pirates' at times indecisive defence on their toes.

Their defence, though, has been their stronger department this season and if the likes of ‘Sultan' Fazel Atrachali, Sandeep Narwal and Surinder Singh can deliver then Patna Pirates' chances of a win fall significantly.

Patna play for pride

Patna play for pride

With a playoffs spot now beyond their reach, Patna Pirates will play their remaining matches for pride and they will want to finish on a high with a few more wins under their belt.

Coach Ram Mehar Singh will expect nothing less than 100% from each of his players as Patna Pirates look to end what has been a disappointing season for them on a positive note.

Record-Breaker eyes more points

Record-Breaker eyes more points

‘Record-Breaker' Pardeep Narwal will use these games to score as many raids points as he can with the top scoring raider this season continually changing.

Ram Mehar Singh will also want his defence and the rest of his attacking options to play to their full potential now that the pressure of playoffs qualification is no longer there.

Match start time and where to watch

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates will take place at Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula. And the game will begin at 7.30 PM and will be shown live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming is available on Hotstar.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 10:59 [IST]
