Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Haryana Steelers ink sponsorship deal with cryptocurrency giants Zebpay

The sponsorship marks the cryptocurrency giant's first such partnership in the Pro Kabaddi League. Launched in India in 2014, Zebpay has grown rapidly to become the biggest crypto exchange in the country, along with becoming a well-trusted player on the global stage. Currently, the platform has more than 5 million users and witnesses about $10 billion in transactions.

"We're excited to partner with the Haryana Steelers for the upcoming PKL season," said Avinash Shekhar, CEO of Zebpay. "As one of India's oldest home-grown crypto exchanges, our goal is to make crypto available and accessible to investors across the nation and we hope to see our association with one of India's favourite sports take us closer to this goal."

Speaking on the sponsorship, Divyanshu Singh, CEO of Haryana Steelers, said, "This association highlights that Haryana Steelers are always determined to conquer new frontiers - be it on the mat, or off it. Over the past year, crypto collaborations have been taking the sports world by storm and we, at JSW Sports, are delighted to further strengthen our ties with Zebpay, having already associated with them for our football club Bengaluru FC. Zebpay's innovative zeal, ambition and tenacity resonate with the values of our team, and we are honoured to receive their support in our quest for the title."

Haryana Steelers will begin their Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 campaign against Patna Pirates today in Bengaluru. The Haryana Steelers are one of the newest chapters in the sporting revolution of kabaddi in India.

Owned by JSW Sports, the country's foremost sports firm that has mentored and supported India's finest athletes in the past decade, the Steelers are rooted at the ancient birthplace of kabaddi and a hotbed of talent, Haryana. The franchise stands for resilience, strength and tenacity. And given their promoters' stellar success across sports, the Steelers also aim to be athletes that shatter conventions and rewrite history.

Source: Media Release