Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Both Bengaluru and Pune head into the match on the back of defeats. But a win will be more important for 11th-placed Puneri Paltan if they want to get into the top 6 as they have registered just 22 points in their 11 matches so far in PKL season 8.

Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, have 40 points and sit comfortably in the second position on the points table. And a win on Saturday (January 22) will take them to the top of the points table.

In their most recent outings in PKL, Pune lost to Haryana Steelers, while Bengaluru Bulls lost by a solitary point to Bengal Warriors. But both teams ensured a point by losing their respective matches by 7 points or fewer.

In the head-to-head battles, Pune hold a slight advantage as they have beaten the Bengaluru team 7 times in their 13 meetings so far in PKL.

However, Bengaluru Bulls got the better of Puneri Paltan in the reverse fixture earlier this season by 11 points. Star raider Pawan Sehrawat's Super10 helped Bulls defeat Paltan 40-29.

Pawan Sehrawat will once again prove to be a handful along with the likes of Bharat and Chandran Ranjit for the Pune defence shepherded by Vishal Bharadwaj and Baldev Singh corner combo.

Vishal and Baldev will hope the likes of Abinesh Nadarajan and Sanket Sawant help Pune stop Pawan. And in doing so they will dent Bulls' chance in the match.

The Bulls defence - Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Amit Sheoran or Mayur Kadam - will also have their task cut out against Pune's raiders - Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Nitin Tomar and Vishwas S.

So, the best defence on the night is expected to clinch this match with both Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls possessing good balanced teams.

Dream11 Predicted Starting 7s

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Bharat, Amit Sheaoran

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Vishwas S/Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Vishal Bharadwaj, Abinesh Nadarajan, Baldev Singh/Sombir, Sanket Sawant

MyDream11 Starting 7: Vishal Bharadwaj (Defender - PUN), Saurabh Nandal (Defender - BLR), Nitin Tomar (Raider - PUN), Abinesh Nadarajan (Defender - PUN), Mahender Singh (Defender - BLR), Pawan Sehrawat (Captain) (Raider - PUN), Aslam Inamdar (Vice Captain) (All-rounder - PUN)

Match Details

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan

Date and start time: Saturday (January 22) at 7:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar