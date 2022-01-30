Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Patna, who beat Tamil Thalaivas comprehensively in their previous outing, will be looking to consolidate their position in the Top 2 by beating an out-of-form Jaipur team, who are in ninth position in the PKL season 8 points table.

While form and table position shows the gulf between the two teams, Jaipur got the better of the three-time champions Patna in the reverse fixture with a 38-28 win earlier this season. However, the Pirates have the number on Jaipur in the 14 meetings between them in PKL with 9 wins.

Coach Ram Mehar Singh has assembled a Patna squad filled with talent and energy for Season 8. But it is their defence that has impressed the most, particularly when their right corner Sunil is fit and firing.

Sunil and young Iranian Shadloui Chianeh have made the corners raid-proof with their holds while cover defenders Neeraj Kumar and Sajin C have pounced on every raider trying to escape with a point.

Sunil, Shadloui and Neeraj scored High 5s against Thalaivas as the team completed 21 tackle points in total - Patna's best in PKL history.

Deepak Hooda is nursing an injury which will mean Jaipur will once again look at Arjun Deshwal for raiding solutions. He has shouldered the responsibilities well, especially in Do-or-Die situations, but Jaipur have very little depth to back him up.

Deepak Hooda might still make it to the match but there is doubt if he would be at his 100 per cent physically to wreak havoc on the Patna defence.

Jaipur will have to play an aggressive defence even if that leaks a few points. Sahul Kumar and Sandeep Dhull will need to bring their best to the mat for Jaipur to even stand a chance. Both have been uncharacteristically poor in the Panthers' recent outings.

Monu Goyat and Prashanth Rai will once again be the lead raiders for Patna. Both aren't the fastest or the strongest but have wise Kabaddi brains which they use to invoke errors. A bold defensive strategy could therefore upset their balance.

Dream11 Predicted Starting 7s

Patna Pirates: Monu Goyat, Sachin Tanwar, Sunil, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin Chandrashekar, Shadloui Chianeh

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal, Amit Nagar, Sahul Kumar, Amit Kharb

MyDream11 Starting 7: Monu Goyat (captain) (All-rounder - PAT), Sachin Tanwar (vice captain) (Raider - PAT), Deepak Hooda (All-rounder - JPP), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (Defender - JPP), Sajin Chandrashekar (Defender - PAT), Neeraj Kumar (Defender - PAT), Sunil (Defender - PAT)

Match Details

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Date and start time: Sunday (January 30) at 7:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar