Puneri Paltan PKL 2022: Squad, Players List and Schedule for Pro Kabaddi League Season 9

Aiming for their first title, Paltan have opted for title-winning coach in the form of BC Ramesh, who led Bengal Warriors to the PKL crown in season 7 and also title-winning players Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

The Iranians, who come in with immense experience, moved on from U Mumba and Bengal Warriors with the management paying a whopping amount to bag the duo. The left-corner Atrachali was bought at ₹1.38 crores whereas the all-rounder Nabibakhsh was added at ₹87 lakhs.

Before the auction, Puneri Paltan had retained and drafted in 11 players, but retained none of their elite players, opting instead for the youngsters, who did well last season.

The Paltan had retained the rising raid duo of Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat alongside the young defenders in Sombir, Sanket Sawant and Abinesh Nadarajan. The Pune side also retained Pankaj Mohite, who will provide excellent cover in the raiding department.

Puneri Paltan, who have finished four of the eight seasons in the playoff or semifinal spots since their PKL debut in 2014, will open their season 9 campaign against three-time champions Patna Pirates on October 8.

Here is a look at the Puneri Paltan PKL 2022 Squad, Players List, Best Starting Seven and Schedule:

Puneri Paltan PKL 2022 Squad and Players List

Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Shubham Nitin Shelke

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad

All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar

Coach: BC Ramesh

Puneri Paltan PKL 2022 Best Possible Seven

Sombir (Right Corner), Aslam Inamdar (Right In), Abinesh Nadarajan (Right Cover), Mohit Goyat (Center), Sanket Sawant (Left Cover), Mohammad Nabibakhsh (Left In), Fazal Atrachali (Left Corner)

Puneri Paltan PKL 2022 Schedule

Date Day Versus Venue Time in IST October 8 Saturday Patna Pirates Bengaluru 7:30 PM October 9 Sunday Bengaluru Bulls Bengaluru 9:30 PM October 14 Friday Gujarat Giants Bengaluru 9:30 PM October 16 Sunday U Mumba Bengaluru 7:30 PM October 18 Tuesday Telugu Titans Bengaluru 8:30 PM October 21 Friday Bengal Warriors Bengaluru 8:30 PM October 25 Tuesday Jaipur Pinks Panthers Bengaluru 7:30 PM October 28 Friday Haryana Steelers Pune 8:30 PM November 1 Tuesday Dabang Delhi Pune 7:30 PM November 4 Friday UP Yoddhas Pune 9:30 PM November 6 Sunday Tamil Thalaivas Pune 8:30 PM