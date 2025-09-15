Andy Robertson Admits He Came Close To Joining Atletico Madrid During Transfer Window

More sports 12th Ladakh Marathon: Jammu & Kashmir's Hans Raj, Ladakh's Stanzin Chondol Claim Full Marathon Titles By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, September 15, 2025, 22:09 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

The 12th edition of the Ladakh Marathon concluded on a high note in Leh on Sunday (September 14) with record participation, dramatic finishes, and a growing global footprint.

The iconic high-altitude race, now recognised as an AbbottWMM Wanda Age Group Qualifier, attracted 6,600 runners from across India and more than 30 countries.

In the Full Marathon (42 km), Jammu & Kashmir's Hans Raj emerged champion, clocking 2:47:41, while Ladakh's own Stanzin Chondol lit up the women's field with a stellar run of 3:13:00, which also placed her sixth overall across men and women.

Adding to the weekend's highlights was Rita Satish Patkar of Bengaluru, who scripted history by winning both the Khardung La Challenge (72 km) on Friday and the Full Marathon veterans' category on Sunday-a rare feat showcasing endurance and resilience.

The Half Marathon also witnessed top-class performances, with Tsetan Namgail claiming the men's title in 1:13:10 and Stanzin Dolkar securing the women's crown in 1:30:14. In the 11.2 km race, Sonam Stanzin (42:39) edged past Furboo Tundup by just 10 seconds in one of the closest finishes of the edition, while Skarma Idong Lanzes topped the women's section in 47:30.

Veteran athletes continued to shine across categories, with Tsewang Dorjay and Sarah Hanan-Bajwa winning the veterans' 11.2K titles, and Shyamapada Das joining Patkar as the Full Marathon veteran champions.

The marathon also featured the Silk Route Ultra, won by Sufiya Sufi, a five-time Guinness World Record holder, and Ladakh Scouts runner Tsewang Kundan, while Shabir Hussain and Namgyal Lhamo clinched the men's and women's titles in the Khardung La Challenge.

Chief Guest Bhanu Prabha, IAS, Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, UT Ladakh, praised the event's growth:

"From just 1,200 participants in its first edition to more than 6,500 today, the Ladakh Marathon has become one of India's premier running events with increasing global recognition."

Chewang Motup Goba, founder and organiser, said the record-breaking participation reinforced the marathon's place in the world calendar:

"With every edition, we are not just celebrating endurance but also strengthening Ladakh's identity on the global sporting stage."

The 12th Ladakh Marathon thus cemented its reputation as one of the toughest and most scenic high-altitude races, offering participants not just a test of endurance but also a pathway to the world stage.