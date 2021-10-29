2021 AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships: Rohit Mor and Akash Sangwan progress into Last-16

Continuing their impressive run in the tournament, both the youngsters displayed dominating show in their respective round-of-32 matches.

While 20-year-old debutant Rohit outclassed Alen Rahmic of Bosnia and Herzegovina by unanimous margin in the featherweight category, Akash recorded a confident 4-1 victory against German pugilist Daniel Krotter in the 67kg category match played late on Thursday (October 28) night.

This came after Narender provided India a winning start for the day by defeating Sierra Leone's Mohamed Kendeh by RSC verdict in the +92kg round-of-32 match.

Narender will be up against Tajikistan's experienced boxer and 2006 Asian Games gold medallist Jakhon Qurbonov in the pre-quarterfinals on Sunday (October 31).

In the Last-16 matches on Monday (October 25), Rohit (57kg) will take Serik Temirzhanov of Kazakhstan, who entered pre-quarterfinals by defeating youth world champion Japan's Reito Tsutsumi. On the other hand, the 21-year-old Akash will square off against Cuban boxer Kevin Brown.

In the matches played late on Wednesday (October 27) night, Govind Sahani registered an impressive 3-2 victory against Ecuador's Ortiz Arias in an intensely-fought 48kg opening round match. However, Lakshya Chahar (86kg) and Varinder Singh (60kg) ended their campaigns in the opening round.

Later on Friday (October 29), in the round-of-32 matches, reigning Asian champion Sanjeet (92kg) will be seen in action alongside two other Indian pugilists Akash Kumar (54kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg).

